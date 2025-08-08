Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 8, 2025- HAMILTON Celebrates 10 Years on Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Here's your daily burst of all the big buzz in the world of theatre. This morning, we're celebrating Hamilton's 10th anniversary on Broadway with a star-studded mega-mix curtain call (don't miss the video!), taking a peek behind the scenes with Matt Magnusson's backstage rituals at Just In Time, and getting cozy with pups Phoebe and Newman—brought to you by Evan Alexander Smith and Liana Hunt from The Play That Goes Wrong.



We also have a sneak peek at Apple TV+'s Snoopy musical special, touching interviews with Cheryl Porter on her & Juliet debut, and fresh performances and photos from both sides of the pond, including Lea Salonga in Into the Woods, Todrick Hall in Burlesque the Musical, and much more.



Whether you're looking for the latest casting news (Aubrey Plaza at Atlantic Theater, Kyoto at Lincoln Center), reviews (Good Night, Oscar), or industry insights and opportunities, we've got it all wrapped up for you below. Dive into today's top stories!