Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 8, 2025- HAMILTON Celebrates 10 Years on Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 08, 2025
Aug. 08, 2025
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Here's your daily burst of all the big buzz in the world of theatre. This morning, we're celebrating Hamilton's 10th anniversary on Broadway with a star-studded mega-mix curtain call (don't miss the video!), taking a peek behind the scenes with Matt Magnusson's backstage rituals at Just In Time, and getting cozy with pups Phoebe and Newman—brought to you by Evan Alexander Smith and Liana Hunt from The Play That Goes Wrong.

We also have a sneak peek at Apple TV+'s Snoopy musical special, touching interviews with Cheryl Porter on her & Juliet debut, and fresh performances and photos from both sides of the pond, including Lea Salonga in Into the Woods, Todrick Hall in Burlesque the Musical, and much more.

Whether you're looking for the latest casting news (Aubrey Plaza at Atlantic Theater, Kyoto at Lincoln Center), reviews (Good Night, Oscar), or industry insights and opportunities, we've got it all wrapped up for you below. Dive into today's top stories!

Exclusive: Evan Alexander Smith & Liana Hunt Cuddle up with Their Broadway Pets, Phoebe & Newman
Exclusive: Evan Alexander Smith & Liana Hunt Cuddle up with Their Broadway Pets, Phoebe & Newman

In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as The Play That Goes Wrong castmates Evan Alexander Smith and Liana Hunt introduce their playful pups, Phoebe and Newman.
Video: HAMILTON Celebrates 10 Years on Broadway With Mega-Mix Curtain Call
Video: HAMILTON Celebrates 10 Years on Broadway With Mega-Mix Curtain Call

Raise a glass to freedom and to one of the most groundbreaking shows in Broadway history. Hamilton celebrated its monumental 10th anniversary on Broadway tonight with an unforgettable curtain call. Watch the video!
Matt Magnusson Shares the Backstage Scoop From JUST IN TIME
Matt Magnusson Shares the Backstage Scoop From JUST IN TIME

In this edition of Words From The Wings, Matt Magnusson, who is currently appearing in Just In Time on Broadway, took us backstage to share some of his pre-show rituals, favorite moments, memories, and more!

Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of SNOOPY PRESENTS: A SUMMER MUSICAL

by Josh Sharpe
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has debuted a brand new sneak peek clip for the original Peanuts musical special, “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical,” set to premiere globally on Friday, August 15. Watch it now!. (more...)
Video: Cheryl Porter Opens Up About Broadway Debut in & JULIET on TODAY

by Josh Sharpe
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, social media star and vocal coach Cheryl Porter made her Broadway debut as Angélique in the ongoing production of & Juliet. Ahead of her first performance, she visited TODAY with Jenna & Friends to discuss her role and shed light on the rehearsal process. Watch the interview!. (more...)
Video: Danielle Steers & Tobias Turley Perform 'Better With Time' From HOT MESS

by Michael Major
by Michael Major
Listen to 'Better With Time' from new musical Hot Mess. This original pop musical about love, hope, and the ultimate break up comes from the creative duo behind '42 Balloons', Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote. See the video!. (more...)
 
Photos: Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs, and More in Theatre Group Asia's INTO THE WOODS

by Oliver Oliveros
by Oliver Oliveros
Billed as Theatre Group Asia's (TGA) first musical production, check out photos from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's 'Into the Woods.' Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Review: ANNE BOLEYN: THE MUSICAL, Hever Castle

by Amber-Rae Stobbs
by Amber-Rae Stobbs
There are only a few names that, when spoken, hold such a weight that you feel almost as if you cannot carry them. Anne Boleyn, dare I say, is one of the most pivotal. Her story is one that is either at the forefront of your mind, or it should be. And bearing witness to it, in the home where she was stripped of any possible freedom, is something that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Historalia is marking their UK debut with their newest production, Anne Boleyn: The Musical, at the very heart of Anne’s childhood — Hever Castle.. (more...)

Photos: Todrick Hall, Jess Folley, and More in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released from Burlesque the Musical, written by Steven Antin and based on Antin’s film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside the HAMILTEN Celebration and Block Party

by A.A. Cristi
by A.A. Cristi
Check out new photos from inside the Hamilten celebration! This week, Hamilton celebrated 10 years on Broadway with celebrations throughout the day.
 
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/7/2025; Jobs In Costumes, Tech, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 8/7/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Broadway Across America and BTC Open Applications For Apprenticeship
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Across America (BAA) and BTC launched their latest apprenticeship, an educational, semester-long introduction to the business of touring Broadway. Applications are now being accepted.. (more...)
Art Lab to Present SILK Industry Presentation in Cape Cod
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Art Lab will offer an industry presentation of SILK, a new musical created by Meg Fofonoff, with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and Daniel Edmonds, and a book and additional lyrics by Eric Holmes. Learn more!. (more...)
Aspiring Creatives Invited to 'Producers Pioneering Pitches' at Theater 555
by Stephi Wild
Producers Pioneering Pitches - the ultimate event for all aspiring creators to see the next biggest shows for Broadway 'Pitched' ! Join in live to see the most original innovative, and inspirational content!. (more...)
Music Theatre International Acquires Licensing Rights To THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
by Stephi Wild
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced the acquisition of the Olivier Award-nominated musical, The Little Big Things. Learn more here!. (more...)
Anthony Abeson Studio Starts In-Person Classes For Kids
by Stephi Wild
The 'Coach to the Stars' Studio starts a weekend conservatory program with the goal of 'doing work that gets work.' Learn more about the upcoming program here.. (more...)
Broadway Across America and BTC Open Applications for Regional Apprenticeship Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway Across America and BTC have launched applications for their fifth annual regional apprenticeship program. Learn more about the program and see how to apply.. (more...)  
Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR?

by Aliya Al-Hassan
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Emmy and Tony Award-winner Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) brings his acclaimed, Tony Award-winning performance to the Barbican this Summer in Good Night, Oscar – direct from a critically acclaimed Broadway season. What did the critics think?. (more...)    
Photos: Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs, and More in Theatre Group Asia's INTO THE WOODS

by Oliver Oliveros
by Oliver Oliveros
Billed as Theatre Group Asia's (TGA) first musical production, check out photos from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's 'Into the Woods.' Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC 60th Anniversary Global Theater Screening Dates Revealed
by Josh Sharpe
International screenings for the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music will take place for a limited time beginning September 20. In the United States, the movie will be available to see from September 12-17, and in Canada on September 13, 14, and 17. . (more...)

Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Performs 'And She'd Have Blue Eyes' From the FLOYD COLLINS Cast Album

by A.A. Cristi
by A.A. Cristi
The Broadway cast album of Floyd Collins will be released in digital formats on August 8 and on CD September 5 and BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen of the anticipated record. Listen below as star Jeremy Jordan performs the song, “And She'd Have Blue Eyes”:. (more...)

Aubrey Plaza, Chris Bauer and More to Star in LET'S LOVE! at Atlantic Theater Company

by Chloe Rabinowitz
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Atlantic Theater Company has revealed the cast for the world premiere of Let’s Love!, written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe. See who is starring, and learn more!. (more...)
Full Cast Set For KYOTO at Lincoln Center Theater

by Stephi Wild
by Stephi Wild
Lincoln Center Theater has announced the complete cast and creative team for the United States Premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company and Good Chance production of the 2025 Olivier Award-nominated play KYOTO.. (more...)
Rachel Dratch, Bowen Yang and More to Join 13-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL AUSIELLO PRESENTS: BEVERLY HILLS...

by Chloe Rabinowitz
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Following its string of shows in Los Angeles, 13-Year-Old Michael Ausiello Presents: BEVERLY HILLS - A Pretend Soap Opera Performed by Real Actors will make its New York debut. See who is starring!. (more...)
Full Cast Set For JERSEY BOYS at The Muny

by Stephi Wild
by Stephi Wild
The Muny has announced the full cast for its production of Jersey Boys, which closes the 107th season of musicals on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.. (more...)
All the Special Events for THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 50th Anniversary

by Josh Sharpe
by Josh Sharpe
This fall, fans around the world will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In honor of the milestone, a wide array of events and tributes are planned to salute the enduring legacy of the genre-defying cult classic. Take a look at the lineup now! . (more...)
Review: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR, starring Sean Hayes, Barbican Theatre

by Gary Naylor
by Gary Naylor
Long forgotten talkshow guest has plenty to say about culture today. (more...)
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Gets 4K Release This October

by Josh Sharpe
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has unveiled the release dates for the brand new 4K Blu-ray and Digital editions of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, coinciding with the film's 50th anniversary.. (more...)
Interview: 'This Show Has Changed The Course of Musical Theatre': Actor-Muso Max Alexander-Taylor on Playing Judas in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

by Kat Mokrynski
by Kat Mokrynski
Recently, we had the opportunity to talk with Alexander-Taylor about his experience playing Judas. We discussed what it is like to be an actor-muso in this production, how Jesus Christ Superstar remains relevant over fifty years later and even how playing the electric guitar has given him a new perspective on playing Judas! . (more...)
Michael Urie

 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"What's hard is simple,
what's natural comes hard."

- Anyone Can Whistle

