Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 8, 2025- HAMILTON Celebrates 10 Years on Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Here's your daily burst of all the big buzz in the world of theatre. This morning, we're celebrating Hamilton's 10th anniversary on Broadway with a star-studded mega-mix curtain call (don't miss the video!), taking a peek behind the scenes with Matt Magnusson's backstage rituals at Just In Time, and getting cozy with pups Phoebe and Newman—brought to you by Evan Alexander Smith and Liana Hunt from The Play That Goes Wrong.
We also have a sneak peek at Apple TV+'s Snoopy musical special, touching interviews with Cheryl Porter on her & Juliet debut, and fresh performances and photos from both sides of the pond, including Lea Salonga in Into the Woods, Todrick Hall in Burlesque the Musical, and much more.
Whether you're looking for the latest casting news (Aubrey Plaza at Atlantic Theater, Kyoto at Lincoln Center), reviews (Good Night, Oscar), or industry insights and opportunities, we've got it all wrapped up for you below. Dive into today's top stories!
|The Front Page
|
Exclusive: Evan Alexander Smith & Liana Hunt Cuddle up with Their Broadway Pets, Phoebe & Newman
In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as The Play That Goes Wrong castmates Evan Alexander Smith and Liana Hunt introduce their playful pups, Phoebe and Newman.
|
Video: HAMILTON Celebrates 10 Years on Broadway With Mega-Mix Curtain Call
Raise a glass to freedom and to one of the most groundbreaking shows in Broadway history. Hamilton celebrated its monumental 10th anniversary on Broadway tonight with an unforgettable curtain call. Watch the video!
|
Matt Magnusson Shares the Backstage Scoop From JUST IN TIME
In this edition of Words From The Wings, Matt Magnusson, who is currently appearing in Just In Time on Broadway, took us backstage to share some of his pre-show rituals, favorite moments, memories, and more!
|Must Watch
| Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of SNOOPY PRESENTS: A SUMMER MUSICAL
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has debuted a brand new sneak peek clip for the original Peanuts musical special, “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical,” set to premiere globally on Friday, August 15. Watch it now!. (more...)
| Video: Cheryl Porter Opens Up About Broadway Debut in & JULIET on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, social media star and vocal coach Cheryl Porter made her Broadway debut as Angélique in the ongoing production of & Juliet. Ahead of her first performance, she visited TODAY with Jenna & Friends to discuss her role and shed light on the rehearsal process. Watch the interview!. (more...)
| Video: Danielle Steers & Tobias Turley Perform 'Better With Time' From HOT MESS
by Michael Major
Listen to 'Better With Time' from new musical Hot Mess. This original pop musical about love, hope, and the ultimate break up comes from the creative duo behind '42 Balloons', Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote. See the video!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs, and More in Theatre Group Asia's INTO THE WOODS
by Oliver Oliveros
Billed as Theatre Group Asia's (TGA) first musical production, check out photos from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's 'Into the Woods.' Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
| Review: ANNE BOLEYN: THE MUSICAL, Hever Castle
by Amber-Rae Stobbs
There are only a few names that, when spoken, hold such a weight that you feel almost as if you cannot carry them. Anne Boleyn, dare I say, is one of the most pivotal. Her story is one that is either at the forefront of your mind, or it should be. And bearing witness to it, in the home where she was stripped of any possible freedom, is something that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Historalia is marking their UK debut with their newest production, Anne Boleyn: The Musical, at the very heart of Anne’s childhood — Hever Castle.. (more...)
|
Photos: Todrick Hall, Jess Folley, and More in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL
Photos: Inside the HAMILTEN Celebration and Block Party
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Performs 'And She'd Have Blue Eyes' From the FLOYD COLLINS Cast Album
by A.A. Cristi
The Broadway cast album of Floyd Collins will be released in digital formats on August 8 and on CD September 5 and BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen of the anticipated record. Listen below as star Jeremy Jordan performs the song, “And She'd Have Blue Eyes”:. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"What's hard is simple,
Videos