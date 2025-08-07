Video: Cheryl Porter Opens Up About Broadway Debut in & JULIET on TODAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Tuesday, social media star and vocal coach Cheryl Porter made her Broadway debut as Angélique in the ongoing production of & Juliet. Ahead of her first performance, she visited TODAY with Jenna & Friends to discuss her role and shed light on the rehearsal process.

"I've seen the show five times and I've never left the show without tears in my eyes," the performer shared. "It's so powerful, it gives you joy. It's empowering [because] it makes you feel like you can do anything."

Regarding rehearsals and preparing for the part, Porter admitted that "It's been the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," noting that "the biggest part is the dancing." She went on to explain that, despite a history of being self-conscious about her dancing skills, she is rising to the challenge for this production. Watch the full interview, where the vocal coach teaches vocal exercises to the hosts. Check out photos from her performance here.

Porter will play a limited 13-week engagement as Angélique through November 2, 2025 alongside James Monroe Iglehart as Lance. In addition to Iglehart and Porter, the current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Gianna Harris as 'Juliet,' Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Joe Moeller, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.

By Spring 2025, & Juliet will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, joined by the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and a German production (October 2024). This December, an additional production will open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.