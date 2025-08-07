Photos: Inside the HAMILTEN Celebration and Block Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out new photos from inside the Hamilten celebration! Yesterday, Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Hamilton celebrated 10 years on Broadway with celebrations throughout the day. The 1pm matinee was a fan filled performance where over 1,200 winners of a special lottery were able to purchase tickets for $10. The performance ended with a surprise curtain call visit from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The invite-only evening anniversary performance was a fundraiser for the Hispanic Federation’s Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, a multi-ethnic, multi-racial coalition of 14 leading national immigrant service providers. Funds raised will go to support the critical work of its members in the areas of legal and social services, public education, and advocacy. The evening was also a benefit for The Public Theater, where Hamilton began.

This performance concluded with a historic curtain call that included speeches from producer Jeffrey Seller and director Thomas Kail with a special curtain call that included the current Broadway company and Broadway cast alumni.

Upon leaving the theatre, audience members entered a #Hamilten block party. Questlove DJ’d from the marquee of the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Guests received a custom #Hamilten gift bag and treated to hot dogs, pizza, cookies, pretzels and more, turning 46th street into one big party.

Earlier this week on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that Walt Disney Studios is releasing the film “Hamilton” in theatres on September 5th.

Throughout the 10th anniversary celebration year, Hamilton has partnered with The New York Yankees, Funny Face Bakery, Lingua Franca, H&H Bagels, Playbill/Canva, Oxford Pennant, South Street Seaport and Hudson Yards.

Hamilton has also partnered with New York City Tourism + Conventions with happenings commemorating all aspects of the city including a Hamilton scavenger hunt.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.