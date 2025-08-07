Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall, fans around the world will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In honor of the milestone, a wide array of events and tributes are planned to salute the enduring legacy of the genre-defying cult classic.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien.

Events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show include:

Sept. 23 – Nov. 3 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour features appearances, meet and greets and more with original cast members Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell. The tour will stop in 55 cities across the U.S. and Canada. For information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

– – The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour features appearances, meet and greets and more with original cast members Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell. The tour will stop in 55 cities across the U.S. and Canada. For information and to purchase tickets, visit here. Sept. 26 – A special screening of the newly restored 4K version will take place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ David Geffen Theater, followed by a talent Q&A.

– A special screening of the newly restored 4K version will take place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ David Geffen Theater, followed by a talent Q&A. Sept. 27 – The official Rocky Horror fan convention will take over the world-famous Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood with panel discussions, book signings, artist appearances, and more.

– The official Rocky Horror fan convention will take over the world-famous Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood with panel discussions, book signings, artist appearances, and more. Oct. – Audiences can experience the newly restored 4K version in theaters throughout the month of October.

– Audiences can experience the newly restored 4K version in theaters throughout the month of October. Oct. 4 – Cinespia will present a special screening under the stars at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, featuring an interactive shadow cast, special guests, DJ sets, time warp dance party, giveaways, selfie moments, fan festivities and a free themed photobooth.

– Cinespia will present a special screening under the stars at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, featuring an interactive shadow cast, special guests, DJ sets, time warp dance party, giveaways, selfie moments, fan festivities and a free themed photobooth. Oct. 7 – The new 4K Blu-ray arrives in a collectible limited-edition SteelBook®, featuring stunning Dolby Vision® and Atmos® audio for the ultimate viewing experience. A digital version will also be available on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

– The new 4K Blu-ray arrives in a collectible limited-edition SteelBook®, featuring stunning Dolby Vision® and Atmos® audio for the ultimate viewing experience. A digital version will also be available on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Oct. 10 – A 50th anniversary deluxe edition of the original movie soundtrack will be reissued on 180g red-in-gold vinyl, housed in a heavyweight gold-foil jacket with a newly designed inner sleeve featuring never-before-seen photos and production diary excerpts from producer Richard Hartley.

– A 50th anniversary deluxe edition of the original movie soundtrack will be reissued on 180g red-in-gold vinyl, housed in a heavyweight gold-foil jacket with a newly designed inner sleeve featuring never-before-seen photos and production diary excerpts from producer Richard Hartley. Oct. 15 – The GRAMMY Museum® will host a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, followed by a panel discussion celebrating its iconic soundtrack featuring Fat Mike, amongst others!

– The GRAMMY Museum® will host a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, followed by a panel discussion celebrating its iconic soundtrack featuring Fat Mike, amongst others! This Fall – Commemorative Rocky Horror merchandise – featuring new designs from Funko, Loungefly, RockLove Jewelry, and others – will be released.