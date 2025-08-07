Exclusive: Evan Alexander Smith & Liana Hunt Cuddle up with Their Broadway Pets, Phoebe & Newman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway stars- they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as The Play That Goes Wrong castmates Evan Alexander Smith and Liana Hunt introduce their playful pups, Phoebe and Newman.

What's their routine like as a Broadway performer/pet parents? "It's definitely been a big lifestyle adjustment doing this show [with a dog]. Phoebe sleeps right next to me, and at 7am, she is waking me up, ready to have breakfast," explained Smith. "Luckily I have a wonderful wife who is able to take care of Phoebe when I'm at the show and help during the day when I am a literal zombie. I wouldn't be able to do it without her."

The physical nature of the show is hard on Hunt as well. "This show is difficult! It's so much fun, but it is wildly physical and we use our voices a lot," she explained. "I am really tired all the time, so my partner has been doing all of the walks!"

Evan originated the role of Chris on the First National Tour. Broadway: Back to the Future: The Musical (George McFly), Merrily We Roll Along, Amazing Grace. Off-Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along (NYTW), Little Shop of Horrors. National Tours: The Play That Goes Wrong, Dirty Dancing. Canada: The Toxic Avenger (Title role, Dora Award nomination), two seasons at the prestigious Shaw Festival. Film/TV: “Elsbeth,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Sub/liminal,” A Newport Christmas. Training: George Brown Theatre School, Toronto.

Liana originated the role of Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future on Broadway. Other Broadway credits: Newsies (Katherine), Mamma Mia! (Sophie). National Tours: Wicked (Nessarose), Bright Star (Margo), Mamma Mia! (Sophie). Favorite Regional: World Premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, The Muny, The Old Globe, Riverside Theatre. TV/Film: HBO’s “The Undoing,” Hallmark’s Ghosts of Christmas Always (Betsey), STAG (independent feature). BFA: NYU.