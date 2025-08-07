Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Performs 'And She'd Have Blue Eyes' From the FLOYD COLLINS Cast Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway cast album of Floyd Collins will be released in digital formats on August 8 and on CD September 5 and BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen of the anticipated record. Listen below as star Jeremy Jordan performs the song, “And She'd Have Blue Eyes”:

This album preserves the recent acclaimed production from Lincoln Center Theater, the Broadway premiere of Floyd Collins was nominated for six 2025 Tony Awards, including “Best Revival of a Musical,” “Best Orchestrations,” “Best Actor in a Musical” for Jeremy Jordan, and “Best Featured Actor in a Musical” for Taylor Trensch. The original Broadway cast recording is produced by Adam Guettel and Ted Sperling, with Adam Siegel and Van Dean serving as executive producers.

Pre-order the digital album at https://orcd.co/floydcollins and the CD at https://www.broadwayrecords.com/products/floyd-collins-original-broadway-cast-recording.

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus. Reporters and gawkers from across the country descend on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath. Floyd Collins, featuring a haunting exploration of the American dream by Tina Landau and a glorious folk and bluegrass-inspired score by Adam Guettel, tells the transcendent tale of a true American dreamer.

Floyd Collins features a book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau. The company features Jeremy Jordan as Floyd Collins, Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes, Clyde Voce as Ed Bishop as well as Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, and Colin Trudell.

Floyd Collins has sets by dots, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Ruey Horng Sun, with dance sequences by Jon Rua, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA and music direction by Ted Sperling. Bonnie Panson is the stage manager. Lincoln Center Theater produced Floyd Collins in association with Creative Partners Productions and Mark Cortale & Charles D. Urstadt.

Floyd Collins was performed April 21 through June 22, 2025 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Floyd Collins had its world premiere at the American Music Theater Festival in Philadelphia in 1994. It was followed by the Off-Broadway debut at Playwrights Horizons in 1996 where it won the Lucille Lortel Award for “Outstanding Musical.” Due to its enduring 1996 original cast recording, the musical has achieved a devoted following over the years.