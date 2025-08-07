Full Cast Set For JERSEY BOYS at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Muny has announced the full cast for its production of Jersey Boys, which closes the 107th season of musicals on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

Jersey Boys, the global jukebox sensation that tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, runs Aug. 18-24 and is presented by Commerce Bank and Commerce Trust Co.

“Oh, what a night to end our monumental Season 107,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “This thrilling cast brings incredible energy and heart to the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. I can't wait for our audience to experience their magic.”

Joining previously announced principals Cory Jeacoma (Nick Massi), Pablo David Laucerica (Frankie Valli), Andrew Poston (Bob Gaudio), Ryan Vasquez (Tommy DeVito), Shea Coffman (Bob Crewe & Others) and John Leone (Gyp DeCarlo & Others) are D'Marreon Alexander, Drew Battles, Kaley Bender, Tristen Buettel, Mike Cefalo, Matt Faucher, Stephanie Gomérez, Reina Guerra, Jimin Moon, Ben Nordstrom, Michael James Reed, Nevada Riley, Matt Rivera, Fernando Trinidad III, Noah Van Ess and Jerry Vogel .

The creative team for Jersey Boys is led by Maggie Burrows (director), William Carlos Angulo (choreographer) and Paul Byssainthe Jr. (music director/conductor).

The design and production team includes U.J. Mangune (associate choreographer); Krit Robinson (scenic designer); Leon Dobkowski (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers); Kylee Loera and Greg Emetaz (video designers); Kelley Jordan (wig designer); The Telsey Office/Lindsay Levine, CSA (casting); and Matthew Lacey (production stage manager).

Jersey Boys tells the inspiring story of four blue-collar kids who became pop-music legends. This contemporary classic musical explores the journey of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, uncovering the secrets behind their 40-year friendship as they rise from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of superstardom. Featuring chart-topping hits such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn” and “My Eyes Adored You,” Jersey Boys is a heartfelt celebration of the bonds of brotherhood, the pursuit of dreams and the price of fame. Jersey Boys was last produced at The Muny in 2018.