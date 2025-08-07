Rachel Dratch, Bowen Yang and More to Join 13-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL AUSIELLO PRESENTS: BEVERLY HILLS...

The performance will take place on September 8, 2025.
Following its string of shows in Los Angeles, 13-Year-Old Michael Ausiello Presents: BEVERLY HILLS - A Pretend Soap Opera Performed by Real Actors will make its New York debut in a star-studded cold reading at the Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space on September 8, 2025. Joining the ranks of celebrities and comedians who have already performed in the show will be Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jim Parsons, Busy Philipps, Mitch Silpa, Michael Urie, and Bowen Yang.
In the 1980s’ Golden Age of television (see: Dallas and Falcon Crest), back when Michael Ausiello was but a closeted gay teen doing his damnedest to get by in small-town New Jersey, he penned 517 episodes of an original soap opera called Beverly Hills. Miraculously, the future founder of TVLine and author of “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” saved every handwritten script, and for the past year has been staging sold-out cold readings of the episodes at Los Angeles’ iconic Dynasty Typewriter. Now, the daytime drama makes its New York debut with a one-night only performance to benefit the Ali Forney Center.
13-Year-Old Michael Ausiello Presents: BEVERLY HILLS – A Pretend Soap Opera Performed by Real Actors is written and created by 13-Year-Old Michael Ausiello and directed by 53-Year-Old Michael Ausiello. The show is produced by Jay Marcus and Ausiello, with casting by Henry Russell Bergstein.
