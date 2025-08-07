THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Gets 4K Release This October

The new 4K Blu-ray will arrive in a collectible limited-edition SteelBook on October 7, featuring Dolby Vision and Atmos audio.
Disney has unveiled the release dates for the brand new 4K Blu-ray and Digital editions of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, coinciding with the film's 50th anniversary. The new 4K Blu-ray will arrive in a collectible limited-edition SteelBook on October 7, featuring Dolby Vision and Atmos audio. A digital version will also be available on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on the same day.
The release will also include a plethora of behind-the-scenes content, including a trivia track, an audio commentary, deleted scenes, and more. Take a look at the full list of bonus content and SteelBook art below. Throughout the rest of the year, several other events and releases will take place, including a tour with the cast, special screenings, commemorative merchandise, and more. Check out the full event lineup here.
Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.
The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien.
