THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Gets 4K Release This October

Disney has unveiled the release dates for the brand new 4K Blu-ray and Digital editions of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, coinciding with the film's 50th anniversary. The new 4K Blu-ray will arrive in a collectible limited-edition SteelBook on October 7, featuring Dolby Vision and Atmos audio. A digital version will also be available on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on the same day.

The release will also include a plethora of behind-the-scenes content, including a trivia track, an audio commentary, deleted scenes, and more. Take a look at the full list of bonus content and SteelBook art below. Throughout the rest of the year, several other events and releases will take place, including a tour with the cast, special screenings, commemorative merchandise, and more. Check out the full event lineup here.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien.

Bonus Features

Feature-length extras: Rocky-oke: Sing It! (With and Without Vocals): The Midnight Experience with the 35th Anniversary Shadowcast Vintage Callback Track (Unrated) Trivia Track: 50 Years and Still Kicking! Audio Commentary by Richard O’Brien and Patricia Quinn

Deleted Songs: "Once in A While"

Deleted & Alternate Scenes: Alternate Version With B&W Opening "Time Warp" Alternate, Take 1 "Time Warp" Alternate, Take 2 Brad and Janet Undressed, Alternate Takes 1-5Janet’s Seduction Alternate, Take 1 Janet’s Seduction Alternate, Take 2 Floor Show Prep Alternate, Take 1 Floor Show Prep Alternate, Take 2 Alternate Credit Ending Misprint Ending

The Search for the 35th Anniversary Shadow Cast For the 35th Anniversary of the film, a global search was done for a shadowcast. This is their story.

Featurettes: Rocky Horror Double Feature Video Show (1995) Beacon Theater, New York City (10th Anniversary) Song Selection (With and Without Vocals)

Music Video: Time Warp Music Video (15th Anniversary VHS Release)

Marketing Materials