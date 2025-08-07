THE SOUND OF MUSIC 60th Anniversary Global Theater Screening Dates Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this year, it was announced that The Sound of Music would be returning to theaters in honor of its 60th anniversary. Now it has been revealed that international screenings of the film will take place for a limited time beginning September 20. In the United States, the movie will be available to see from September 12-17, and in Canada on September 13, 14, and 17. Take a look at the 60th anniversary poster below.

Worldwide tickets will go on sale next Thursday, August 14, with U.S. showings already on sale here. The U.S. release, produced in association with Fathom Entertainment, will include exclusive insights from film critic and historian Leonard Maltin.

For the movie's 60th anniversary, the film has been restored and remastered in 4K. Over the course of 9 months, the Walt Disney Film Restoration team oversaw digital scanning of preserved film footage and expert clean-up efforts to correct any dirt, warping or other issues encountered. A 4K Blu-ray release is also expected to hit shelves later this year.

“Our team is honored to care for and re-deliver this classic film to audiences around the world so they can enjoy it in all its originally intended visual and audio glory,” said Kevin Schaeffer, Director, Restoration & Library Management.

About The Sound of Music:

On screen, the Robert Wise–directed film, starring Julie Andrews (‘Maria’) and Christopher Plummer (‘Captain von Trapp’), broke box-office records to become the highest-grossing movie of 1965 (ultimately earning over $280 million worldwide) and swept the 38th Academy Awards with five Oscars – including Best Picture and Best Scoring of Music – plus multiple Golden Globe Awards. The movie’s initial U.S. release lasted four-and-a-half years, and from 1966 to 1972, The Sound of Music was cited by Variety as the “All-Time Box Office Champion.” In 2001, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

2025 will also see a North American tour of the stage musical. Directed by Jack O'Brien, the tour will star Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess, along with rising star Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer and Broadway veteran Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp. Learn more about the production here.

Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios