Aubrey Plaza, Chris Bauer and More to Star in LET’S LOVE! at Atlantic Theater Company

Performances begin Thursday, September 25th, 2025.

By: Aug. 07, 2025
Aubrey Plaza, Chris Bauer and More to Star in LET’S LOVE! at Atlantic Theater Company Image
Atlantic Theater Company has revealed the cast for the world premiere of Let’s Love!, written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen (Fargo) and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe (American Buffalo).
 
The cast of Let’s Love! will feature Atlantic Ensemble Member Chris Bauer (“The Wire”), Dylan Gelula (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Dion Graham (“The First 48”), Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary McCann (The Welkin), Nellie McKay (A Play is a Poem), Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Noah Robbins (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), CJ Wilson (Manchester by the Sea), and Mary Wiseman (“Star Trek: Discovery’).
 
Let’s Love! begins performances on Thursday, September 25th and opens on Wednesday, October 15th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 9th.
 
Let’s Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!
 
Let’s Love! will feature sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Peggy Schnitzer, original compositions by Nellie McKay, casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA, and additional creative team members to be announced. 
 
 


