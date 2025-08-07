Photos: Todrick Hall, Jess Folley, and More in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production photos have been released from Burlesque The Musical, written by Steven Antin and based on Antin’s film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher. The show is currently playing at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End until 6 September. Check out the photos below!

The company who bring the show to life at every performance are: Orfeh (Tess), Todrick Hall (Sean), Jess Folley (Ali Rose), Asha Parker Wallace (Nikki), Paul Jacob French (Jackson), George Maguire (Vince), Michael Afemare (Ensemble), Callum Bell (Swing), Courtenay Brady (Ensemble), Paje Campbell (Ensemble), Sophie Cracknell (Daphne), Hope Dawe (Alternate Ali Rose), Jake Dupree (Trey/Chardonnay), Marlee Jay (Ensemble), Angus Good (Swing), Charlotte Jaconelli (Queenie), Elly Jay (Swing), Idriss Kargbo (Stand-by Sean), Billie Kay (Sophia and Second Tess), Deja Linton (Ensemble), Hollie-Ann Lowe (Ensemble), Callum Macdonald (Cover for Vince and Trey), Alessia McDermott (Summer and Second Nikki), Jess Qualter (Spring), Liam Roodhouse (Ensemble), Janine Somcio (Ensemble), India Thornton (Dance Captain and Swing) and Daniel Wijingaarden (Ensemble).

The full creative team is: Todrick Hall (Director, Choreographer & Lead Composer), Steven Antin (Book Writer/Producer), Christina Aguilera, Sia, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley (Music and Lyrics), Tom Curran (Orchestrator and Arranger), Nate Bertone (Set Designer), Marco Marco (Costume Designer), Roberto Surace (Additional Costume Designs), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Nina Dunn (Video Designer) Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Jessica Plews (Wigs and Hair Designer), Dominic Skinner (Make-up Designer), Toby Higgins (Musical Supervisor), Matthew Jackson (Music Associate), Harry Blumenau (Casting Director), Patrick Malony (Production Manager), Aaron Renfree (Associate Director/Resident Director & Choreographer), Jenni Thomasson(Associate Choreographer), Natalie Jackson (Costume Supervisor), Zoe Gale (Associate Wigs and Hair Supervisor), Nicola Crawford (Associate Lighting Designer), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Caitlin Morgan (Associate Musical Director), Josh Griffiths (Assistant Musical Director), Andy Barnwell (Orchestral Manager) and David O’Mahoney (Script Supervisor).

The backstage team on Burlesque The Musical are: Adam Cox (Company Manager), Peter Barnett (Stage Manager), Samantha Kerrison (Deputy Stage Manager), Leea Smith (Assistant Stage Manager), Libby Glass (Assistant Stage Manager), Bronte MacInnes (Assistant Stage Manager), Declan Smith (Assistant Stage Manager), Ben Turnbull (Assistant Stage Manager), Hope Killen (Assistant Stage Manager), Amelia Locky (Head of Wardrobe), Fiona Middlehurst (Head of Wigs, Hair and Makeup), Maxine Tiara (Deputy of Wigs, Hair and Makeup), Caitlin Ralph (Wigs, Hair and Makeup Assistant), Harrison Smith (Head of Lighting and Video), Josh Ollerton (Deputy Head of Lighting and Video), Kieran Watson (Head of Automation), Tom Vasey (Deputy Head of Automation), Callum Donaldson (Head of Sound), Isobel Macintosh (Deputy Head of Sound) and Josh Roger (Sound 3).

Welcome to Burlesque The Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie that reminds us…Life Isn't Fair...It's Fabulous! Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Ali will unwittingly find her extraordinary voice and a most unlikely family of misfits, dreamers, and schemers.

Burlesque The Musical is produced by Adam Paulden & Jason Haigh-Ellery, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin, Clint Culpepper and Executive Produced by Christina Aguilera.