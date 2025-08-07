Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of SNOOPY PRESENTS: A SUMMER MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has debuted a brand new sneak peek clip for the original Peanuts musical special, “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical,” set to premiere globally on Friday, August 15. The special features original music by Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, composer, and New York Times bestselling author Ben Folds, as well as Emmy Award-nominated composer Jeff Morrow and Broadway's composing duo, Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner (First Date).

Original songs in the new special include “When We Were Light,” “Look Up, Charlie Brown” and “Leave It Better” by Folds, plus “Best Time Ever” and “A Place Like This” by Morrow and Zachary & Weiner. This new special is the first Peanuts musical in 37 years, and 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

This summer, viewers can celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what they love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally – a first-time camper – is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.

One morning, the Peanuts gang learns that their beloved camp is shutting down because there are fewer campers joining each summer. The news especially saddens Charlie Brown, who feels hopeless about losing a place that has meant so much to him and his friends and is determined to preserve its legacy. Meanwhile, on their adventure, Snoopy and Woodstock find the sought-after treasure chest, but are quickly disappointed when they discover it’s not riches, but instruments and photos from past summer concerts held at the camp. Newly inspired, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang use the treasure to host their own concert to save the camp.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical” is directed by Erik Wiese and is written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano. Executive producers are C. Schulz, B. Schulz, Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson.