BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/7/2025; Jobs In Costumes, Tech, and More

Looking for a theater job? From backstage to the box office, we've got you covered!
Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 8/7/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.
Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.
Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.
|CATEGORY
|NAME
|COMPANY
|Full Time Jobs - Creative
|Nashville Repertory Theatre Artistic Director
|Nashville Repertory Theatre
Nashville
Full Time Jobs - Creative: Global Arts Live seeks Director of Artistic Programs
The Director of Artistic Programs (Director) will lead the visioning, planning, and booking of Global Arts Live’s annual performance seasons, curating a diverse slate of global music, jazz, folk/roots, and dance, presented at both the new performing arts center and several other venues in Boston, Somerville, and Cambridge. They will oversee all artistic programming activities, including season design, artist selection, agent engagement, contract negotiation, and scheduling. The Director will pa... (more)
Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager
Department: Administrative, Front of House Position: Part-Time seasonal, non-exempt. 20-25 hours/week until mid-late December 2025. 5-10 hours/month until July 2026. Location: New York City, in-person at Ensemble Studio Theatre, with the ability to work remotely pending the production calendar Compensation: $25/hour Start Date: On or about September 15, 2025 AUDIENCE SERVICES MANAGER JOB PROFILE The Audience Services Manager will execute all areas pertaining to box office and Front of... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Crew: House Manager and Front of House Team Member
House Manager and Front of House Team Member Employer: Lucille Lortel Theatre Location: Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, NYC) Start Date: August 25, 2025 (remote training for first week) Deadline to Apply: Applications will be accepted through August 13, 2025 To Apply: https://forms.gle/66HhUmbcz52rHELN6 The Lucille Lortel Theatre provides reasonable accommodations to applicants and employees with disabilities. Please let us know if you require accommodation during the ... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Creative: Nashville Repertory Theatre Artistic Director
Nashville Repertory Theatre (Nashville Rep) is seeking a visionary, collaborative, and strategic Artistic Director to co-lead the organization at a pivotal moment in its evolution. The Artistic Director will be a bold and inclusive artistic leader who is deeply passionate about theatre’s role in shaping culture and community. They will provide the creative vision for Nashville Rep, curating an annual production season that is both artistically vibrant, community-centered and fiscally responsible... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arizona Theatre Company seeks Executive Director
The Executive Director of the Arizona Theatre Company will provide the leadership, direction, and management necessary to support the organization’s ongoing growth and operational success. As part of a co-leadership model with the Artistic Director, the Executive Director will collaborate closely with the Board of Trustees to establish a long-term vision and strategy that is effective, achievable, and sustainable, and will co-lead its implementation. The Executive Director will be directly resp... (more)
Part Time Jobs - Creative: A Very Broadway Christmas - Dancer (Male & Female Characters) Audition & Submission (8.24.25) - Van Wezel & Mahaffey Theater
DESCRIPTION: Step into the spotlight this holiday season with A Very Broadway Christmas — a dazzling theatrical celebration featuring stars from over 25 iconic Broadway shows including Wicked, Motown, Phantom of the Opera, Book of Mormon, Matilda, Beautiful, Annie, and more! This high-energy production features your favorite Christmas songs from Broadway and beyond, performed with a live band, ensemble of dancers, and Broadway vocalist straight from New York City. Audiences will be treated to... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Production Manager
TITLE: Assistant Production Manager STATUS: Full time/Exempt DIVISION: Production DEPARTMENT: Production REPORTS TO: Director of Production POSTITION AVAILABLE: August 18th, 2025 ONSITE REQUIREMENTS: This position will require mostly onsite work in conjunction with Studio Theatre’s remote work policy. SCHEDULE DESCRIPTION: This position requires weekend and evening work in order to facilitate the needs of productions which varies week to week. Tech can consist of 10–12-hour days and lon... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager-
Alley Theatre is looking for a talented individual to join the team to work directly with the Managing Director, Artistic Director and leadership team in extensive supervision and coordination of the day-to-day operations of the theatre. Management Consultants for the Arts has been engaged to facilitate this search. A full position description may be found here: https://www.mcaonline.com/searches/general-manager-alley
Compensation Amount The annual salary range for the General Man... (more)
Temp Jobs - Crew: Hiring Experienced Touring Crew – A Taste of Ireland (USA Tour, Sept–Dec 2025)
Pace Live is seeking experienced and versatile technical and touring crew for the U.S. tour of A Taste of Ireland, a dynamic theatrical Irish dance and music production - Touring from September through December 2025. We are hiring for the following paid contract roles: Open Positions: Audio Technician Lighting Technician Video Technician Wardrobe Manager / Assistant Merchandise Manager Tour Manager Stage Manager Driver/Loader Production Manager What We’re Lookin... (more)
Temp Jobs - Crew: Hiring Experienced Touring Crew – A Taste of Ireland (USA Tour, Sept–Dec 2025)
Pace Live is seeking experienced and versatile technical and touring crew for the U.S. tour of A Taste of Ireland, a dynamic theatrical Irish dance and music production - Touring from September through December 2025. We are hiring for the following paid contract roles: Open Positions: Audio Technician Lighting Technician Video Technician Wardrobe Manager / Assistant Merchandise Manager Tour Manager Stage Manager Driver/Loader Production Manager What We’re Lookin... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Manager - Florida Studio Theatre
Ideal Start Date: August 2025. Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a full time Costume Shop Manager. Design experience a plus and design opportunities are very possible. This role reports to the Director of Production. Responsibilities include: Supervising a full-time Assistant, intern and overhire stichers. Working as shop manager to help organize workr... (more)
Temp Jobs - Creative: Request for Proposals: *snap* Festival 2026
The Flynn is committed to using the arts to build connections and strengthen communities. The *snap* Festival is a celebration of the power of first-person narratives. We believe everyone has stories to tell and that sharing these stories teaches empathy by allowing us to recognize commonalities and learn about each other’s unique experiences. From January 23 - 25, 2026, the Flynn will celebrate the power of storytelling and solo performance with a weekend-long festival that will include wor... (more)
Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager - Full Circle Theater Company
Full Circle Theater Company is urgently seeking a stage manager for the fall production of COST OF LIVING by Martyna Majok. Rehearsal and Performance Period: Fall 2025 - 6-8 total weeks between late August and late September. Rehearsals: 6 week rehearsal period. Typical rehearsal schedule is a 5-day week, including weekday evenings and one weekend day. Tech: 1 week including load in and technical rehearsals. Performances: October 10-18, Thurs - Saturday Required Availability: Applicants must ... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Production Manager
TITLE: Assistant Production Manager STATUS: Full-Time/Exempt DIVISION: Artistic/Production REPORTS TO: Director of Production POSTITION AVAILABLE: August 18th, 2025 ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio’s mission combines a commitment to artistic craf... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications
Director of Marketing and Communications Department: Marketing Classification: Full time, Salary Exempt The Director of Marketing is responsible for leading the strategic vision and daily operations of Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Marketing Department, with direct responsibility for driving earned income and audience engagement. This position oversees institutional branding, advertising, public relations, and customer-facing services including box office, house management, and concessions. A... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor
JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Supervisor REPORTS TO: Costume Shop Manager FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $32.79/hour (currently in negotiations with IATSE Local 769) LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Wardrobe Supervisor to oversee the running of wardrobe for Goodman Theatre shows and projects including the maintenance of all costume elements. This role will work in collaboration with the Costume S... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Crew: Washington Pavilion
Assistant Technical Services Manager - Theatrical Head Carpenter Washington Pavilion Management Inc. (WPMI) | Sioux Falls, SD Full-Time | Evenings, Weekends & Holidays Required Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is seeking an experienced and motivated Assistant Technical Services Manager / Head Carpenter to join our dynamic team. This key position is responsible for overseeing technical operations and crew management across all Pavilion-managed venues, ensuring the safe and efficient... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Dallas Theater Center seeks Director of Development
This role will be responsible for DTC’s annual fundraising and stewardship programs. The Director of Development (DoD) will report to the Executive Director and manage a three-person team, including a Corporate and Foundation Relations Officer, an Individual Donor Relations Officer, and a Development Operations & Event Coordinator. The DoD will work closely with individuals, corporations, foundations, and government entities in fulfilling DTC’s revenue goals, while also engaging, cultivating, a... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Aide
Governor State University (GovState) is seeking to hire an Administrative Aide for the Center for Performing Arts (CPA). This position is an integral member of the Center's team whose primary role is to initiate, perform, and maintain key aspects of the daily financial/business/administrative operations. These aspects include assisting with procurement/purchasing, payments, financial record maintenance, preparation of support documents for grants, budgets, and administrative support for all fu... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services & Front of House positions available
Syracuse Stage (Syracuse, NY) is seeking candidates for several openings in its Audience Services Department to fulfill various Front of House duties at the theatre during our 25/26 season. Full-time and part-time opportunities are available. Currently seeking: 1. Audience Services Manager (Full-time, year-round position; August 2025 targeted start date; $1,161.65/week) 2. Assistant Audience Services Manager (Full-time, seasonal position; September-June; $18.00/hour) 3. Audience Serv... (more)
Part Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor for Off Broadway show in September
Mint Theater Company seeks a Sound Supervisor for the Off Broadway production of Crooked Cross at Theater Row. Sound Designer Sean Hagerty Rate: $3,040 for pre-show work through strike. (Estimated @ ≤ 80 hours of labor total) Load-in week starts Monday 9/8 3-4 daytime days of load in and a “quiet time” evening call probably on Friday 9/12 Tech begins Sunday 9/14 and the week will include work notes in the mornings. First Preview is 9/20 Strike on Sunday 11/2 Interested parties sho... (more)
Part Time Jobs - Creative: Learning to Fly: A New Musical- Seeking Actors for Developmental Readings
In search of strong actor/performers for upcoming and future developmental readings of a new musical "Learning to Fly" Learning To Fly Music/Lyrics: Joseph Colaneri Book/Lyrics: Jacqueline Hennessy Developmental Reading: Wednesday August 6th @ 6pm in NYC (location TBD) Prospect for future readings and workshops CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS: Anthony: (male presenting, mid-late twenties) A man of heart but buried in fear. Anthony is a closeted homosexual who at the beginning of the piece lives in an ... (more)
Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director
SUMMARY The Technical Director (TD) provides leadership, direction, and oversight of all technical production activities to support the mission of The Atlanta Opera. The TD will take on top-level oversight of all technical operations including scenery, properties, audio, lighting, video, and show rentals, as well as provide administrative support and budget management to all levels of the Technical Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Position responsibilities include, but are not limite... (more)
Videos