BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/7/2025; Jobs In Costumes, Tech, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 8/7/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Global Arts Live seeks Director of Artistic Programs

The Director of Artistic Programs (Director) will lead the visioning, planning, and booking of Global Arts Live’s annual performance seasons, curating a diverse slate of global music, jazz, folk/roots, and dance, presented at both the new performing arts center and several other venues in Boston, Somerville, and Cambridge. They will oversee all artistic programming activities, including season design, artist selection, agent engagement, contract negotiation, and scheduling. The Director will pa... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

Department: Administrative, Front of House Position: Part-Time seasonal, non-exempt. 20-25 hours/week until mid-late December 2025. 5-10 hours/month until July 2026. Location: New York City, in-person at Ensemble Studio Theatre, with the ability to work remotely pending the production calendar Compensation: $25/hour Start Date: On or about September 15, 2025 AUDIENCE SERVICES MANAGER JOB PROFILE The Audience Services Manager will execute all areas pertaining to box office and Front of... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: House Manager and Front of House Team Member

House Manager and Front of House Team Member Employer: Lucille Lortel Theatre Location: Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, NYC) Start Date: August 25, 2025 (remote training for first week) Deadline to Apply: Applications will be accepted through August 13, 2025 To Apply: https://forms.gle/66HhUmbcz52rHELN6 The Lucille Lortel Theatre provides reasonable accommodations to applicants and employees with disabilities. Please let us know if you require accommodation during the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Nashville Repertory Theatre Artistic Director

Nashville Repertory Theatre (Nashville Rep) is seeking a visionary, collaborative, and strategic Artistic Director to co-lead the organization at a pivotal moment in its evolution. The Artistic Director will be a bold and inclusive artistic leader who is deeply passionate about theatre’s role in shaping culture and community. They will provide the creative vision for Nashville Rep, curating an annual production season that is both artistically vibrant, community-centered and fiscally responsible... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arizona Theatre Company seeks Executive Director

The Executive Director of the Arizona Theatre Company will provide the leadership, direction, and management necessary to support the organization’s ongoing growth and operational success. As part of a co-leadership model with the Artistic Director, the Executive Director will collaborate closely with the Board of Trustees to establish a long-term vision and strategy that is effective, achievable, and sustainable, and will co-lead its implementation. The Executive Director will be directly resp... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: A Very Broadway Christmas - Dancer (Male & Female Characters) Audition & Submission (8.24.25) - Van Wezel & Mahaffey Theater

DESCRIPTION: Step into the spotlight this holiday season with A Very Broadway Christmas — a dazzling theatrical celebration featuring stars from over 25 iconic Broadway shows including Wicked, Motown, Phantom of the Opera, Book of Mormon, Matilda, Beautiful, Annie, and more! This high-energy production features your favorite Christmas songs from Broadway and beyond, performed with a live band, ensemble of dancers, and Broadway vocalist straight from New York City. Audiences will be treated to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Production Manager

TITLE: Assistant Production Manager STATUS: Full time/Exempt DIVISION: Production DEPARTMENT: Production REPORTS TO: Director of Production POSTITION AVAILABLE: August 18th, 2025 ONSITE REQUIREMENTS: This position will require mostly onsite work in conjunction with Studio Theatre’s remote work policy. SCHEDULE DESCRIPTION: This position requires weekend and evening work in order to facilitate the needs of productions which varies week to week. Tech can consist of 10–12-hour days and lon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager-

Alley Theatre is looking for a talented individual to join the team to work directly with the Managing Director, Artistic Director and leadership team in extensive supervision and coordination of the day-to-day operations of the theatre. Management Consultants for the Arts has been engaged to facilitate this search. A full position description may be found here: https://www.mcaonline.com/searches/general-manager-alley

Compensation Amount The annual salary range for the General Man... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Hiring Experienced Touring Crew – A Taste of Ireland (USA Tour, Sept–Dec 2025)

Pace Live is seeking experienced and versatile technical and touring crew for the U.S. tour of A Taste of Ireland, a dynamic theatrical Irish dance and music production - Touring from September through December 2025. We are hiring for the following paid contract roles: Open Positions: Audio Technician Lighting Technician Video Technician Wardrobe Manager / Assistant Merchandise Manager Tour Manager Stage Manager Driver/Loader Production Manager What We’re Lookin... (more)

