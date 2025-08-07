Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 07, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 07, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on the latest highlights across the theatre community. Today, we go backstage with Matt Magnusson at Just In Time, celebrate the announcement of full casting for Meet the Cartozians starring Andrea Martin and Will Brill, and learn how you can support immigration charities through HAMILTEN's We Get the Job Done Coalition. Plus, get the latest scoop on Hamilton's proshot heading to movie theaters, watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon’s delightful classroom instruments Hamilton medley, and check out the first look at Wicked: For Good on the big screen. Dive in for hot photos (including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new wax figure) and don't miss the latest industry news, including legal battles over Finding Neverland and Caesars Palace’s new support for New York’s historic theatres of color. Whether you're looking for must-watch videos, big Broadway milestones, or the inside scoop on what’s next, your morning starts here!
|The Front Page
|
Matt Magnusson Shares the Backstage Scoop From JUST IN TIME
In this edition of Words From The Wings, Matt Magnusson, who is currently appearing in Just In Time on Broadway, took us backstage to share some of his pre-show rituals, favorite moments, memories, and more!
|
How You Can Help the Immigration Service Charities Supported by HAMILTEN
Learn more about each of the charities that make up the We Get the Job Done Coalition here and find out how you can donate today. History has its eyes on you!
|
MEET THE CARTOZIANS Will Star Andrea Martin, Will Brill and More
Complete casting has been announced for Talene Monahon’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer. The world premiere production kicks off Second Stage Theater’s 47th Season. We have all of the details here!
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch a New First Look Featurette for WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
In honor of 'Wicked Wednesday,' Universal has dropped a brand-new behind-the-scenes first look at the highly anticipated conclusion of the big-screen adaptation. Watch it now!. (more...)
| Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon, & The Roots Perform a 'Classroom Instruments' HAMILTON Medley
by Josh Sharpe
Last night on The Tonight Show, Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a medley of 'Alexander Hamilton' and 'My Shot' from Hamilton with classroom instruments. Check it out now!. (more...)
| Video: James Monroe Iglehart & Cheryl Porter Take First Bows in & JULIET
by Michael Major
James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter took their first bows in & Juliet last night! The duo joins the cast as 'Lance' and 'Angélique,' playing a limited engagement 13-week engagement through November 2, 2025. See the video now!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Poses With New Wax Figure
by Bruce Glikas
An all new wax figure of Lin-Manuel Miranda has been revealed by Madame Tussauds New York, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton on Broadway. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Kristen Wiig Visits OH, MARY! With Tituss Burgess and More
by Bruce Glikas
Kristen Wiig recently paid a visit to Oh, Mary! on Broadway, when Tituss Burgess was starring in the title role. Wiig posed with the cast backstage after the show and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Up on the Marquee: BEETLEJUICE Returns
by Jennifer Broski
The ghost with the most is coming back for more! BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL will return to Broadway for the 3rd time, when the First National Tour begins performances Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Check out photos of the new marquee at the Palace Theatre here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Isaiah Bailey, Jordan Lee Gilbert and Daniel Lopez to Lead THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The principal cast has been revealed for the upcoming North American Tour of the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. See who is starring and learn more about the production!. (more...)
National Theatre Productions Cuts Team to Seven Members
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre Productions team will now be cut to just seven members. The team was previously made up for 24 members. Learn more about the redundancies here.. (more...)
|
"Kiss today goodbye,
Videos