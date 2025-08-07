 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 07, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 07, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 07, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on the latest highlights across the theatre community. Today, we go backstage with Matt Magnusson at Just In Time, celebrate the announcement of full casting for Meet the Cartozians starring Andrea Martin and Will Brill, and learn how you can support immigration charities through HAMILTEN's We Get the Job Done Coalition. Plus, get the latest scoop on Hamilton's proshot heading to movie theaters, watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon’s delightful classroom instruments Hamilton medley, and check out the first look at Wicked: For Good on the big screen. Dive in for hot photos (including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new wax figure) and don't miss the latest industry news, including legal battles over Finding Neverland and Caesars Palace’s new support for New York’s historic theatres of color. Whether you're looking for must-watch videos, big Broadway milestones, or the inside scoop on what’s next, your morning starts here!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025 Image
Matt Magnusson Shares the Backstage Scoop From JUST IN TIME

In this edition of Words From The Wings, Matt Magnusson, who is currently appearing in Just In Time on Broadway, took us backstage to share some of his pre-show rituals, favorite moments, memories, and more!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025 Image
How You Can Help the Immigration Service Charities Supported by HAMILTEN

Learn more about each of the charities that make up the We Get the Job Done Coalition here and find out how you can donate today. History has its eyes on you! 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025 Image
MEET THE CARTOZIANS Will Star Andrea Martin, Will Brill and More

Complete casting has been announced for Talene Monahon’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer. The world premiere production kicks off Second Stage Theater’s  47th Season. We have all of the details here!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025 Image Video: Watch a New First Look Featurette for WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
In honor of 'Wicked Wednesday,' Universal has dropped a brand-new behind-the-scenes first look at the highly anticipated conclusion of the big-screen adaptation. Watch it now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025 Image Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon, & The Roots Perform a 'Classroom Instruments' HAMILTON Medley
by Josh Sharpe
Last night on The Tonight Show, Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a medley of 'Alexander Hamilton' and 'My Shot' from Hamilton with classroom instruments. Check it out now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025 Image Video: James Monroe Iglehart & Cheryl Porter Take First Bows in & JULIET
by Michael Major
James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter took their first bows in & Juliet last night! The duo joins the cast as 'Lance' and 'Angélique,' playing a limited engagement 13-week engagement through November 2, 2025. See the video now!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025 Image Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Poses With New Wax Figure
by Bruce Glikas
An all new wax figure of Lin-Manuel Miranda has been revealed by Madame Tussauds New York, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton on Broadway. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025 Image Photos: Kristen Wiig Visits OH, MARY! With Tituss Burgess and More
by Bruce Glikas
Kristen Wiig recently paid a visit to Oh, Mary! on Broadway, when Tituss Burgess was starring in the title role. Wiig posed with the cast backstage after the show and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025 Image Up on the Marquee: BEETLEJUICE Returns
by Jennifer Broski
The ghost with the most is coming back for more! BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL will return to Broadway for the 3rd time, when the First National Tour begins performances Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Check out photos of the new marquee at the Palace Theatre here.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Harvey Weinstein Sues Networks Presentations Over FINDING NEVERLAND Tour Profits
by Joshua Wright
Harvey Weinstein has filed a lawsuit against the producers of the tour of the Broadway musical Finding Neverland, seeking more than $2.3 million in profits related to the production’s national tour.. (more...)
Caesars Palace Times Square and Wendell Pierce Partner To Support New York's Historic Theatres Of Color
by Stephi Wild
Caesars Palace Times Square, in partnership with award-winning actor and producer Wendell Pierce, announced a $10 million investment to launch and sustain the New York Coalition of Legacy Theatres of Color Fund.. (more...)
Jacob Cooper Launches Theatre Design Shop, Eleven O’Clock Studio
by Nicole Rosky
Eleven O’Clock Studio has officially opened its doors as Broadway’s new destination for world-class creative, branding, and key art. Founded by designer Jacob Cooper, the studio brings together deep theatrical experience with a bold, contemporary vision—delivering campaigns that are striking, smart, and undeniably original. . (more...)
Alexander Fraser to Step Down as Producing Director of Bucks County Playhouse in 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
After 12 years at its helm, Alexander Fraser will step away from his role as producing director of Bucks County Playhouse in June 2026. Learn more about Fraser and about BCP here!. (more...)
Roundabout Reveals Groundbreaking Comprehensive Betterment of Todd Haimes Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the groundbreaking for the comprehensive betterment of the Todd Haimes Theatre, continuing to fulfill the priorities of the 42nd Street Redevelopment Project. . (more...)
Producer Hub Launches THE BRIDGES FELLOWSHIP for African Producers
by Chloe Rabinowitz
PRODUCER HUB is launching The Bridges Fellowship and the inaugural cohort of producing fellows. Learn more and see how to apply to join the Fellowship here.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
HAMILTON Proshot to Hit Movie Theaters Next Month for 10th Anniversary
by Josh Sharpe
During last night's appearance on The Tonight Show, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that the proshot of Hamilton, which debuted on Disney+ in 2020, will be making its way to theaters this year in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the hit musical.. (more...)
Video: Watch a New First Look Featurette for WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
In honor of 'Wicked Wednesday,' Universal has dropped a brand-new behind-the-scenes first look at the highly anticipated conclusion of the big-screen adaptation. Watch it now!. (more...)

Isaiah Bailey, Jordan Lee Gilbert and Daniel Lopez to Lead THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The principal cast has been revealed for the upcoming North American Tour of the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. See who is starring and learn more about the production!. (more...)

National Theatre Productions Cuts Team to Seven Members
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre Productions team will now be cut to just seven members. The team was previously made up for 24 members. Learn more about the redundancies here.. (more...)

ALADDIN Surpasses MISS SAIGON To Become 14th Longest-Running Show in Broadway History
by A.A. Cristi
Disney’s Aladdin has become the 14th longest-running Broadway show of all time, surpassing Miss Saigon with its 4,092nd performance. Now in its 11th year, Aladdin continues its historic run at the New Amsterdam Theatre.. (more...)
Photos: WICKED: FOR GOOD Character Posters Showcase Glinda and Elphaba
by Josh Sharpe
Alongside a new first look featurette for Wicked: For Good, two new posters have dropped for the film, showcasing Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Take a look at both of them here!. (more...)
MYSTIC PIZZA Musical Concept Album is Coming This Month
by Stephi Wild
The concept recording of the new musical Mystic Pizza will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, August 29. Learn more about the upcoming album here!. (more...)
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Cast Reveal Their Dream Broadway Roles
by Josh Sharpe
The Fantastic Four cast isn't afraid to dream big. During a recent interview with IMDb for the new Marvel film, cast members Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all brainstormed the roles they would like to inhabit on the stage.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Funko Pops Unveiled: Dorothy Gale, Scarecrow, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Funko has unveiled its full collection of new Pop! figures to coincide with the conclusion of the Wicked movie, which includes new figures of Glinda and Elphaba alongside new characters like Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Dorothy Gale. Check out the full collection here!. (more...)
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, Audra McDonald, & More Win Las Culturistas Culture Awards
by Josh Sharpe
John Proctor is the Villain, Gypsy's Audra McDonald, Betty Boop, and more were honored during the Las Culturistas 2025 Culture Awards last night. The award show celebrates culture’s most iconic and consequential moments of the year.. (more...)
HAMILTON Alums Celebrate 'Hamilten' on Social Media
by Michael Major
In honor of Hamilten, former cast members are taking to social media to recognize the global phenomenon's impact. Take a look at social media posts from former Hamilton stars like Brandon Victor Dixon, Rory O'Malley, Betsy Struxness, and more!. (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Kiss today goodbye,
and point me toward tomorrow!"

- A Chorus Line

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos