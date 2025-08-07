Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 07, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on the latest highlights across the theatre community. Today, we go backstage with Matt Magnusson at Just In Time, celebrate the announcement of full casting for Meet the Cartozians starring Andrea Martin and Will Brill, and learn how you can support immigration charities through HAMILTEN's We Get the Job Done Coalition. Plus, get the latest scoop on Hamilton's proshot heading to movie theaters, watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon’s delightful classroom instruments Hamilton medley, and check out the first look at Wicked: For Good on the big screen. Dive in for hot photos (including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new wax figure) and don't miss the latest industry news, including legal battles over Finding Neverland and Caesars Palace’s new support for New York’s historic theatres of color. Whether you're looking for must-watch videos, big Broadway milestones, or the inside scoop on what’s next, your morning starts here!