HAMILTON Alums Celebrate 'Hamilten' on Social Media

Hamilton celebrates the 10th anniversary of its opening night on August 6, 2025.

By: Aug. 06, 2025
Happy Hamilten! In honor of the 10 year anniversary of the smash hit musical's opening night on Broadway, former cast members are taking to social media to recognize the global phenomenon's impact on their careers. Take a look at social media posts from former Hamilton stars like Brandon Victor Dixon, Rory O'Malley, Betsy Struxness, and more!

In celebration of the musical's decade on Broadway, the filmed version will be making its big screen debut, coming to movie theaters in September. Lin-Manuel Miranda also revealed his own Madame Tussauds New York wax figure, styled after his Hamilton character.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


