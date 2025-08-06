Video: James Monroe Iglehart & Cheryl Porter Take First Bows in & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter took their first bows in & Juliet last night! The duo joins the cast as 'Lance' and 'Angélique,' playing a limited engagement 13-week engagement through November 2, 2025. Tickets for & Juliet are now on sale through March 2026, and available now at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre box office or online.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

In addition to Iglehart and Porter, the current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Gianna Harris as 'Juliet,' Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Joe Moeller, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.

By Spring 2025, & Juliet will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, joined by the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and a German production (October 2024). This December, an additional production will open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.