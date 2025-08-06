Photos: Kristen Wiig Visits OH, MARY! With Tituss Burgess and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kristen Wiig recently paid a visit to Oh, Mary! on Broadway, when Tituss Burgess was starring in the title role. Wiig posed with the cast backstage after the show and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Burgess played his final performance in the musical this past weekend. Jinkx Monsoon recently took over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on July 11, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre. The production made history as the first show in the Lyceum’s 121-year history to gross over $1 million in a single week and has since broken its own box office record twelve times. It became the first show of the 2024–25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas