Isaiah Bailey, Jordan Lee Gilbert and Daniel Lopez to Lead THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA National Tour

The principal cast has been revealed for the upcoming North American Tour of the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.



Isaiah Bailey will lead the company in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera.’ He is joined on tour by Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé’ and Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul.’



Mr. Bailey dons the iconic mask directly from appearing in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar starring Cynthia Erivo at the Hollywood Bowl. He has toured the country in Disney’s The Lion King and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and has been seen Off-Broadway in Revelation: The Musical. Regionally, Mr. Bailey has appeared at the Ogunquit Playhouse, Evansville Philharmonic and more.



Ms. Gilbert makes her national tour debut in the role of ‘Christine Daaé.’ Her opera credits include the roles of ‘Susanna’ in Le Nozze di Figaro, ‘Zerlina’ in Don Giovanni, and ‘Drusilla’ in L’incoronazione di Poppea.



Mr. Lopez’s credits include Into the Woods (Hollywood Bowl), Hood (Asolo Rep), and has played the roles of ‘Fabrizio’ in The Light in the Piazza, and ‘Tony’ in West Side Story. He can also be heard on the “Disney Goes Classical” recording (Billboard #1 International). Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.



The new North American tour of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will premiere at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD, then will continue to major markets throughout its first touring year including Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and more. Additional tour cities and information can be found at ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com, the official global website for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.



Featuring Maria Björnson’s original design, this production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at its birthplace His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021. Both the acclaimed new London production and the forthcoming North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the celebrated original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

