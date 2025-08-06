 tracking pixel
Up on the Marquee: BEETLEJUICE Returns

The limited 13-week Broadway resurrection engagement will run through Saturday, January 3, 2026.

The ghost with the most is coming back for more! BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL will return to Broadway for the 3rd time, when the First National Tour begins performances Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at The Palace Theatre. 

BEETLEJUICE had two recent runs on Broadway, premiering in 2019 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre and opening again in 2022 at the Marquis Theatre for a total of 679 Broadway performances. The origninal Broadway cast included Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser.

The First National tour of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL is concluding a critically acclaimed, record-breaking 88-city tour with one last Broadway resurrection at the legendary Palace Theatre.  In addition to the First National tour, BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL has slayed audiences internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, and Melbourne, and is coming soon to Sydney.

Casting for Broadway has not been officially announced. The national tour currently stars: Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Madison Mosley as Lydia, Will Burton as Adam, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Jesse Sharp as Charles, and Sarah Litzsinger as Delia.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the Palace Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

