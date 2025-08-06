WICKED: FOR GOOD Funko Pops Unveiled: Dorothy Gale, Scarecrow, & More

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Funko has unveiled its full collection of new Pop! figures to coincide with the conclusion of the Wicked movie, Wicked: For Good. The lineup includes new figures of Glinda and Elphaba (adding to those released for Part One) alongside new characters like Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Dorothy Gale. Check out the Pop! figures below!

The collection, which is available to pre-order here, is expected to arrive in September. Other themed merchandise for Wicked: For Good includes new Mattel dolls, squishmallows, LEGO sets, books, t-shirts, and more. Check out our guide to announced products and merchandise here. Wicked: For Good will arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Pop! Glinda in Blue Gown- More info here

Pop! Elphaba with Grimmerie- More info here

Pop! Scarecrow- More info here

Pop! Dorothy Gale- More info here

Pop! Glinda in Wedding Gown (Funko Exclusive)- More info here

Pop! Tin Man (Target Exclusive)- Preorder here

Pop! Cowardly Lion (Target Exclusive)- Preorder here

Pop! Glitter Elphaba (Amazon Exclusive)- Preorder here

For Wicked: For Good, previously released figures in the lineup include Glinda in a Bubble Gown, Nightgown, Nightgown Diamond (a Hot Topic exclusive), Glinda in Red Dress and Valentine editions. The Good Witch is also available as a POP! keychain. Other figures include Madame Morrible, Fiyero, Elphaba (Glitter)- an Amazon exclusive and The Wizard (a Funko exclusive). Standard and keychain versions of Elphaba have also been released, as have figures of Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in their cameo roles.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the two-part film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Meanwhile, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible, she is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Director Jon M. Chu has previously confirmed several departures from the stage show, including the inclusion of Dorothy Gale and the addition of Glinda's wedding. “It's life or death for all of them, so a wedding seemed appropriate,” he said, also adding that it further complicates the dynamics between Glinda and Fiyero, as well as Glinda and Elphaba.

Additionally, the new movie will include new songs- one for Glinda and one for Elphaba. “They're great additions to this movie. They were necessary in this movie to help tell the story,” Chu explained. “To have Stephen Schwartz back behind the keys… it's pretty extraordinary to watch him work.”

Check out our trailer breakdown for Wicked: For Good here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Watch a newly released first look at the film below: