THE FANTASTIC FOUR Cast Reveal Their Dream Broadway Roles

The Fantastic Four cast isn't afraid to dream big. During a recent interview with IMDb for the new Marvel film, cast members Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all brainstormed the musical roles they would like to inhabit on the stage.

"I'm not a great singer, but I'd go Sally Bowles [in Cabaret],' said Vanessa Kirby, who plays Susan Storm in the film. Though the performer doesn't have musical credits, she has a background in theatre, having performed in several London productions as Women Beware Women, Uncle Vanya, and A Streetcar Named Desire, which she also performed off-Broadway.

Moss-Backrach likewise admitted that he doesn't "know musicals very well" but is attracted to the title role in Sweeney Todd. "That seems like a fun part. Nice and bloody." Moss-Bachrach has worked widely on New York stages for years, having been seen off-Broadway in Fifth of July, On the Mountain, Three Sisters, and more. He will make his Broadway debut in the new play Dog Day Afternoon, which will open on Broadway in the spring of 2026.

Joseph Quinn shared that he would like to play either Bialystock or Bloom in The Producers or The Emcee in Cabaret. Quinn, who appears as Johnny Storm in the film, was most recently seen on stage at Britain's National Theatre in Mosquitoes.

Pascal concluded the segment by revealing his desire to play Anita in West Side Story, choosing her over the character of Maria so he could dance more. "Maria doesn't do a lot of dancing. Anita does." Though he has done few musicals, Pascal has appeared in numerous plays off-Broadway, including Beauty of the Father, Macbeth, Some Men, and Much Ado About Nothing. He made his Broadway debut in 2019 as Edmund in King Lear.

Set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The action-adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis. The movie opened in theaters on July 24, 2025.

Photo credit: Disney