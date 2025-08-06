JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, Audra McDonald, & More Win Las Culturistas Culture Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



John Proctor is the Villain, Gypsy's Audra McDonald, Betty Boop, and more were honored during the Las Culturistas 2025 Culture Awards last night. The award show, an offshoot of the podcast by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, celebrates culture’s most iconic and consequential moments of the year.

John Proctor is the Villain, the hit Broadway play currently playing at the Booth Theatre, took home the "We Could See Boop! Award for Best Things to See," beating out fellow nominee BOOP! The Musical. However, the character of Betty Boop herself didn't leave empty-handed, winning the "Woman of a Certain Age Award."

Amid her run in the Broadway production of GypsySix-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald won the Tina Turner Legend Award, and two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster won an award for "The Greatest Showman."

Other Broadway-themed awards included "Do you want to see a Broadway show tonight?", which won in the category of The Flirtiest Thing You Can Say." In the write-in category of "Best News We Heard," the award was given to "Ben Platt is here to sing a Record of the Year nominee," referring to the Tony Award-winning performer. Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson were also honored for the "Lindsay Lohan in Parent Trap Award for Twins Excellence" for their work in Dicks: the Musical.

Previously announced awards for the 2024 blockbuster film Wicked include "Best Crier" for Galinda Upland, "Best Laugher" for Elphaba Thrope, "Best Note Ever Sung" from Defying Gravity, and 5 nominations for the "Harshest Truth About Wicked."

This awards show was broadcast last night on Bravo, airing from 9 -11 p.m. ET/PT, and is now streaming on Peacock. Check out the full nominees here and the complete list of winners below.