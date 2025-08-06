Caesars Palace Times Square and Wendell Pierce Partner To Support New York's Historic Theatres Of Color

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Caesars Palace Times Square has partnered with actor and producer Wendell Pierce on a $10 million investment to launch and sustain the New York Coalition of Legacy Theatres of Color Fund, a 501(c)3, to support theaters and ensembles focused on telling the stories of New York's communities of color while combatting the longstanding funding inequities they face.

This comes after Caesars committed $5 Million to support the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center if the bid to bring a casino to 1515 Broadway in Times Square s accepted.

In 2022, Caesars Entertainment and SL Green intended to construct a Caesars Palace at 1515 Broadway, which caused a lot of backlash within the theatre community and beyond. The No Times Square Casino Coalition is comprised of residents, businesses, community organizations and stakeholders from the Times Square community who are committed to its long-term future and concerned about the significant negative impacts a casino would bring.

The New York Coalition of Legacy Theatres of Color Fund aims to support theaters of color and provide direct investments to boost production, marketing, and awareness of New York's legacy theatres of color, like the Billie Holiday Theatre, the New Heritage Theatre Group, the Black Spectrum Theatre, and The Negro Ensemble Company. All theaters benefiting from the fund will have access to critical benefits already offered by Caesars Palace Times Square, including childcare for performers and stage crews; student and medical debt relief and rental assistance; and exclusive job opportunities at Caesars Palace Times Square through its monthly theater labor job fair. The fund will be governed by a board of diverse and respected arts leaders—including Pierce—and will be open to further contributions from private donors.

Pierce recently earned a Tony nomination for his portrayal of “Willy Loman” in the Broadway revival of “Death of a Salesman,” becoming the first Black actor to play the role in a major production. Earlier in his career, he received a Tony Award as a producer of “Clybourne Park,” an exploration of race, community, and gentrification loosely based on Lorraine Hansberry's “A Raisin in the Sun.”

In addition to the fund, Caesars Palace Times Square will cross-promote and market the legacy theaters through its Caesars Rewards database of 65 million members via the Caesars Rewards app, and on-site at their proposed gaming and entertainment destination.

“As an artist and advocate, I believe that the social justice movement of the 21st Century is economic development and creating opportunities that sustain and uplift our communities—both on stage and beyond,” said award-winning Actor Wendell Pierce. “Caesars Palace Times Square is a formidable investment, creating access and opportunity, with a profound creation of jobs in the greatest cultural economy of the world. This project will not only be transformative for our creative Broadway community but for the broader labor force as well. I fully endorse this project and recognize this is a powerful step toward ensuring that cultural groups of color are not just included but are leaders in shaping the future of Times Square — with a commitment to workforce inclusion, community partnership, and artistic vibrancy for all.”

In addition to his advocacy for communities of color, Pierce continues to lead an illustrious career in the entertainment industry. Universally hailed for his portrayal of ”Det. Bunk Moreland” on HBO's groundbreaking series “The Wire,” he also won the African American Film Critics Association's Best Male TV Actor award for his role in "Elsbeth" in 2024, most recently starred as “Perry White“ in the box office hit film "Superman,” and coming up will star in Spike Lee's “Highest 2 Lowest.”

“Representation doesn't just matter on the stage, but also behind the scenes and in the systems that support artists,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation. “Creating this fund is a step toward equity in the entertainment industry, and we're proud to be part of a project that centers the people and places that built New York's creative legacy.”

The investment reflects Caesars Palace Times Square's continued commitment to investing in New York City's cultural core, supporting the creative workers who power the Theater District, and listening to the communities that call Times Square home. Caesars Palace Times Square is the joint bid from SL Green, Caesars Entertainment, Roc Nation, and Live Nation to bring a state-of-the-art gaming and entertainment destination to 1515 Broadway. This initiative is contingent on Caesars Palace Times Square being awarded a gaming license from the State of New York at the end of the year.