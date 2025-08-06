ALADDIN Surpasses MISS SAIGON To Become 14th Longest-Running Show in Broadway History

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight, Wednesday, August 6, Disney's Aladdin will officially surpass Miss Saigon to become the 14th longest-running production in Broadway history, celebrating its 4,092nd performance at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Since its Broadway premiere on March 20, 2014, Aladdin has welcomed more than 6.5 million guests and has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run. In the 11 years since its opening, only The Lion King, Wicked, and Hamilton have grossed more at the Broadway box office.

The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed over 21 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Madrid and Seoul.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. The production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Aladdin performs at the Tony Awards in 2014:

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and winning two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the indelible hit “A Whole New World.”

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning Costume Designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.