Harvey Weinstein Sues Networks Presentations Over FINDING NEVERLAND Tour Profits

Harvey Weinstein has filed a lawsuit against the producers of the tour of the Broadway musical Finding Neverland, seeking more than $2.3 million in profits related to the production’s national tour. The complaint, filed Tuesday in New York's Supreme Court, names NETworks Presentations LLC as a defendant, along with other producing partners.

Court documents allege that NETworks Presentations LLC and others withheld $2.3 million or more from Weinstein and his associated companies, Weinstein Live Entertainment and Finding Neverland USA LLC. Weinstein asserts in the filing that he and his entities had a 50% ownership stake in the tour.

The suit also details that Weinstein and his companies were to receive a minimum weekly advance of $4,000, a weekly consulting fee of $3,750, and a minimum guaranteed weekly payment of $2,000, in addition to a 27.5% share of net profits. The filing notes that neither a License Agreement nor a Producer Agreement was ever formally executed between the parties, but states that an understanding was honored when the tour launched in October 2016, before payments allegedly ceased.

Weinstein is also requesting attorney’s fees as part of the lawsuit. Additional claims in the complaint include breach of contract, conversion, and unjust enrichment. The filing further alleges that Weinstein’s partners took a 4% share of the tour’s gross proceeds - about $4.6 million - without authorization or disclosure.

This lawsuit marks the second time Weinstein has brought legal action over Finding Neverland tour profits. In July 2024, BroadwayWorld reported he filed a separate suit for alleged unpaid fees related to the tour, seeking $500,000. At that time, Weinstein’s attorney Robert J. Hantman stated, "We’re only suing because we got no cooperation from the other side," and indicated the purpose was to recover amounts owed.

Harvey Weinstein is currently incarcerated in New York, awaiting a retrial after his 2020 convictions and sentence on one count of rape in the third degree and one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree were overturned. At the time, he was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of first-degree rape. Weinstein had pled not guilty and denied all allegations.

Weinstein was sentenced to three years and twenty years to be served consecutively. The convictions were overturned after New York's Supreme Court found the trial judge had allowed testimony on allegations that were "uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes." The court wrote in their decision the testimony "served no material non-propensity purpose."