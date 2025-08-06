 tracking pixel
Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Poses With New Wax Figure

Miranda met his wax twin during a special reveal moment led by Jimmy Fallon.

By: Aug. 06, 2025
An all new wax figure of Lin-Manuel Miranda has been revealed by Madame Tussauds New York. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton on Broadway, the Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda has been immortalized in wax. Miranda met his wax twin during a special reveal moment led by Jimmy Fallon. Check out photos below!

Miranda’s wax likeness is styled in the signature costume he wore as Alexander Hamilton in the original Broadway production, featuring a dark green coat with gold buttons, a cream vest and breeches, and knee-high boots. The look was brought to life by acclaimed costume designer Paul Tazewell, whose visionary work continues to shape the world of performance design. Tazewell’s storied career spans Broadway, film, and television - from West Side Story to Broadway hits like Hamilton and Suffs. His designs are celebrated for their blend of authenticity and imagination.

Lin‑Manuel Miranda burst onto the theatrical scene as both creator and star of In the Heights, then reshaped musical theatre with Hamilton, a hip-hop-infused retelling of America’s founding that earned him Tony’s, Grammy’s, and a Pulitzer Prize. His work on next-generation storytelling continues with projects spanning film, television, and philanthropy, making him a cultural force that resonates far beyond the stage.

Miranda’s wax figure will first greet guests at the invite-only 10th anniversary celebration of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre before moving into its permanent home at Madame Tussauds New York. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 



