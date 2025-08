Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's a brand new day on the Great White Way, and we're here to help you catch up on everything you might have missed yesterday. Jinkx Monsoon made her electrifying Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!—see the first photos and catch her exclusive behind-the-scenes video here. Ben Ahlers talked about his journey through The Gilded Age and his Broadway dreams, while HBO gave us a sneak peek of the tense season finale here. We’ve also got jaw-dropping photos of Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, a special look at legendary Shakespeare costumes (think Meryl Streep and Al Pacino), and insights into what's next for the industry in this week’s Industry Pro Newsletter. Whether you're gearing up for a Hamilton scavenger hunt, the latest Broadway streaming hits (Peanuts musical, anyone?), or just looking for gorgeous stage photos to start your day, it’s all here. Let’s get into it—there’s so much theatre news to explore!

The Front Page



Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon, Michael Urie & More in OH, MARY! Tonight, Award-winning actress and Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Doctor Who”) will take to the Lyceum Theatre stage for the first time in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!.



Video: It's Monsoon Season at OH, MARY! Look out world, it's monsoon season (again!)! Jinkx Monsoon is the new Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary on Broadway! What in this video as Jinkx chats more about her new gig!



Exclusive: Ben Ahlers on Jack’s Big Break in THE GILDED AGE, Musical Theater Hopes, & More We caught up with actor Ben Ahlers, who shed light on portraying Jack's latest arc in The Gilded Age, unpacked what might be next in store for the character, and discussed both the current and past complications of living in New York City.

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Alex Freeman

Around the Broadway World

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

From a new study showing Gen Z’s growing impact on Broadway ticket sales to a casting controversy that has sparked conversations around representation, audiences and creators alike are redefining engagement. Meanwhile, institutions across the U.S. and U.K. confront critical operational issues—from artist housing and staffing changes to emergency funding and infrastructure upgrades. Alongside moments of investment and renewal, the community also mourns the tragic loss of a production manager at Jacob’s Pillow.. ( more... The world premiere production of Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot will be presented in Seaview’s new Off-Broadway home this fall. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets!. ( more... Ahead of the season finale airing of The Gilded Age, HBO Max has shared a new preview of the episode, which sees the Russell family navigate the aftermath of the shocking ending. Watch it now!. ( more...

Broadway Streaming Guide August 2025 - Where to Watch the New PEANUTS Musical & More

by Josh Sharpe

This August, Broadway fans can enjoy another month of summer streaming titles with highly anticipated new seasons of shows like Tim Burton's Wednesday to the first Peanuts musical in 37 years on Apple TV+. Check out the movies, television, and music coming to streaming this August!. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Nicole Rosky

by Nicole Rosky

by Michael Major

Listen Up

"Who are you?

What have you sacrificed?" - Jesus Christ Superstar

The complete cast and design team has been revealed for Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir.’ Learn more!. ( more... To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton is inviting fans to take their shot at a one-of-a-kind scavenger hunt from August 4 through August 24. Learn more and see how to join!. ( more... The cast and dates have been revealed for MRS. DOUBTFIRE's 2nd North American tour! The production features Craig Allen Smith in the title role of Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire. Learn more about the tour here!. ( more... Chicago on Broadway will welcomes back Bianca Marroquín in the role of “Velma Kelly” and welcomes to the cell block for the first time Tam Mutu as “Billy Flynn” and Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Matron Mama Morton”. Learn more about the cast!. ( more... Heathers The Musical, now in performances at New World Stages will host BIG FUN DAY on Monday, September 1, 2025 at 7:00 pm. Learn how to take part in the event here!. ( more... Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the complete casting for the American premiere of James Graham’s Punch. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. ( more... Broadway by the Boardwalk, a free summertime series at Hudson River Park, continues August 4, with Zachary Noah Piser. All performances begin at 6:30 pm and are free and open to the public.. ( more... Some performers chose not to read critical reviews. That's not the case for Stranger Things: The First Shadow star Louis McCartney. In fact, he takes it a step further. he explains why he takes the Stranger Tings fans' opinions seriously.. ( more... Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to world-premiere musical The Heart, which features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby), directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, La La Land).. ( more... See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!