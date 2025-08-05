Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's a brand new day on the Great White Way, and we're here to help you catch up on everything you might have missed yesterday. Jinkx Monsoon made her electrifying Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!—see the first photos and catch her exclusive behind-the-scenes video here. Ben Ahlers talked about his journey through The Gilded Age and his Broadway dreams, while HBO gave us a sneak peek of the tense season finale here. We’ve also got jaw-dropping photos of Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, a special look at legendary Shakespeare costumes (think Meryl Streep and Al Pacino), and insights into what's next for the industry in this week’s Industry Pro Newsletter. Whether you're gearing up for a Hamilton scavenger hunt, the latest Broadway streaming hits (Peanuts musical, anyone?), or just looking for gorgeous stage photos to start your day, it’s all here. Let’s get into it—there’s so much theatre news to explore!