Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's a brand new day on the Great White Way, and we're here to help you catch up on everything you might have missed yesterday. Jinkx Monsoon made her electrifying Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!—see the first photos and catch her exclusive behind-the-scenes video here. Ben Ahlers talked about his journey through The Gilded Age and his Broadway dreams, while HBO gave us a sneak peek of the tense season finale here. We’ve also got jaw-dropping photos of Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, a special look at legendary Shakespeare costumes (think Meryl Streep and Al Pacino), and insights into what's next for the industry in this week’s Industry Pro Newsletter. Whether you're gearing up for a Hamilton scavenger hunt, the latest Broadway streaming hits (Peanuts musical, anyone?), or just looking for gorgeous stage photos to start your day, it’s all here. Let’s get into it—there’s so much theatre news to explore!
|The Front Page
|
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon, Michael Urie & More in OH, MARY!
Tonight, Award-winning actress and Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Doctor Who”) will take to the Lyceum Theatre stage for the first time in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!.
|
Video: It's Monsoon Season at OH, MARY!
Look out world, it's monsoon season (again!)! Jinkx Monsoon is the new Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary on Broadway! What in this video as Jinkx chats more about her new gig!
|
Exclusive: Ben Ahlers on Jack’s Big Break in THE GILDED AGE, Musical Theater Hopes, & More
We caught up with actor Ben Ahlers, who shed light on portraying Jack's latest arc in The Gilded Age, unpacked what might be next in store for the character, and discussed both the current and past complications of living in New York City.
|Must Watch
| Video: HBO Previews Season 3 Finale of THE GILDED AGE in Tense New Sneak Peek
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the season finale airing of The Gilded Age, HBO Max has shared a new preview of the episode, which sees the Russell family navigate the aftermath of the shocking ending. Watch it now!. (more...)
| Video: John Riddle Sings 'Finishing the Hat' from SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Glimmerglass
by Nicole Rosky
Now playing at the Glimmerglass Festival is Sunday In The Park With George, led by Broadway veteran John Riddle. Watch highlights from the production, including 'Finishing the Hat' in this vide.. (more...)
| Video: Tituss Burgess, Conrad Ricamora & More Take Final OH, MARY! Bows
by Michael Major
Tituss Burgess playing his final performance in Oh, Mary! on Broadway over the weekend, alongside original company members Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, and Bianca Leigh. Watch a video of Cole Escola congratulating them.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert and More in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hollywood Bowl presented Cynthia Erivo as Jesus and Adam Lambert as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, featuring lyrics are by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. See photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: See Costumes Worn by Meryl Streep, Al Pacino & More in the Public Theater's Shakespeare Costume Exhibit
by Nicole Rosky
The Public will soon launch its Shakespeare Costume Exhibit in the Shiva Theater, opening this Wednesday, August 6 and continuing through Sunday, August 31. Check out photos from the exhibit here!. (more...)
| Photos: Mike Bartlett’s JUNIPER BLOOD in Rehearsals at Donmar Warehouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere of Mike Bartlett’s Juniper Blood which opens at Donmar Warehouse in August. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Broadway Streaming Guide August 2025 - Where to Watch the New PEANUTS Musical & More
by Josh Sharpe
This August, Broadway fans can enjoy another month of summer streaming titles with highly anticipated new seasons of shows like Tim Burton's Wednesday to the first Peanuts musical in 37 years on Apple TV+. Check out the movies, television, and music coming to streaming this August!. (more...)
|
"Who are you?
Videos