Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 05, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025 Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's a brand new day on the Great White Way, and we're here to help you catch up on everything you might have missed yesterday. Jinkx Monsoon made her electrifying Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!—see the first photos and catch her exclusive behind-the-scenes video here. Ben Ahlers talked about his journey through The Gilded Age and his Broadway dreams, while HBO gave us a sneak peek of the tense season finale here. We’ve also got jaw-dropping photos of Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, a special look at legendary Shakespeare costumes (think Meryl Streep and Al Pacino), and insights into what's next for the industry in this week’s Industry Pro Newsletter. Whether you're gearing up for a Hamilton scavenger hunt, the latest Broadway streaming hits (Peanuts musical, anyone?), or just looking for gorgeous stage photos to start your day, it’s all here. Let’s get into it—there’s so much theatre news to explore!

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025 Image
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon, Michael Urie & More in OH, MARY!

Tonight, Award-winning actress and Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Doctor Who”) will take to the Lyceum Theatre stage for the first time in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!. 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025 Image
Video: It's Monsoon Season at OH, MARY!

Look out world, it's monsoon season (again!)! Jinkx Monsoon is the new Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary on Broadway! What in this video as Jinkx chats more about her new gig!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025 Image
Exclusive: Ben Ahlers on Jack’s Big Break in THE GILDED AGE, Musical Theater Hopes, & More

We caught up with actor Ben Ahlers, who shed light on portraying Jack's latest arc in The Gilded Age, unpacked what might be next in store for the character, and discussed both the current and past complications of living in New York City. 

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025 Image Video: HBO Previews Season 3 Finale of THE GILDED AGE in Tense New Sneak Peek
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the season finale airing of The Gilded Age, HBO Max has shared a new preview of the episode, which sees the Russell family navigate the aftermath of the shocking ending. Watch it now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025 Image Video: John Riddle Sings 'Finishing the Hat' from SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Glimmerglass
by Nicole Rosky
Now playing at the Glimmerglass Festival is Sunday In The Park With George, led by Broadway veteran  John Riddle. Watch highlights from the production, including 'Finishing the Hat' in this vide.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025 Image Video: Tituss Burgess, Conrad Ricamora & More Take Final OH, MARY! Bows
by Michael Major
Tituss Burgess playing his final performance in Oh, Mary! on Broadway over the weekend, alongside original company members Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, and Bianca Leigh. Watch a video of Cole Escola congratulating them.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025 Image Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert and More in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hollywood Bowl presented Cynthia Erivo as Jesus and Adam Lambert as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, featuring lyrics are by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. See photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025 Image Photos: See Costumes Worn by Meryl Streep, Al Pacino & More in the Public Theater's Shakespeare Costume Exhibit
by Nicole Rosky
The Public will soon launch its Shakespeare Costume Exhibit in the Shiva Theater, opening this Wednesday, August 6 and continuing through Sunday, August 31. Check out photos from the exhibit here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2025 Image Photos: Mike Bartlett’s JUNIPER BLOOD in Rehearsals at Donmar Warehouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere of Mike Bartlett’s Juniper Blood which opens at Donmar Warehouse in August. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Industry Pro Newsletter: Chicago Looks to Replace Pulled NEA Funds, National Theatre Cuts Staff
by Alex Freeman
From a new study showing Gen Z’s growing impact on Broadway ticket sales to a casting controversy that has sparked conversations around representation, audiences and creators alike are redefining engagement. Meanwhile, institutions across the U.S. and U.K. confront critical operational issues—from artist housing and staffing changes to emergency funding and infrastructure upgrades. Alongside moments of investment and renewal, the community also mourns the tragic loss of a production manager at Jacob’s Pillow.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
PRINCE FAGG*T to be Presented at Studio Seaview This Fall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The world premiere production of Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot will be presented in Seaview’s new Off-Broadway home this fall. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Broadway Streaming Guide August 2025 - Where to Watch the New PEANUTS Musical & More
by Josh Sharpe
This August, Broadway fans can enjoy another month of summer streaming titles with highly anticipated new seasons of shows like Tim Burton's Wednesday to the first Peanuts musical in 37 years on Apple TV+. Check out the movies, television, and music coming to streaming this August!. (more...)

Brandon J. Dirden and More Complete the Cast of WAITING FOR GODOT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast and design team has been revealed for Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir.’ Learn more!. (more...)
HAMILTON to Host Citywide Scavenger Hunt in August
by Chloe Rabinowitz
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton is inviting fans to take their shot at a one-of-a-kind scavenger hunt from August 4 through August 24. Learn more and see how to join!. (more...)
Craig Allen Smith, Melissa Campbell and More to Lead MRS. DOUTBFIRE 2nd North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast and dates have been revealed for MRS. DOUBTFIRE's 2nd North American tour! The production features Craig Allen Smith in the title role of Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire. Learn more about the tour here!. (more...)
CHICAGO to Welcome Bianca Marroquín, Tam Mutu, and Jacqueline B. Arnold
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Chicago on Broadway will welcomes back Bianca Marroquín in the role of “Velma Kelly” and welcomes to the cell block for the first time Tam Mutu as “Billy Flynn” and Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Matron Mama Morton”. Learn more about the cast!. (more...)
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host Big Fun Day Celebration
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Heathers The Musical, now in performances at New World Stages will host BIG FUN DAY on Monday, September 1, 2025 at 7:00 pm. Learn how to take part in the event here!. (more...)
Victoria Clark, Cody Kostro, and Piter Marek Join PUNCH at MTC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the complete casting for the American premiere of James Graham’s Punch. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Zachary Noah Piser Will Give Free Concert in Hudson River Park
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway by the Boardwalk, a free summertime series at Hudson River Park, continues August 4, with Zachary Noah Piser. All performances begin at 6:30 pm and are free and open to the public.. (more...)
Louis McCartney Reveals He Reads STRANGER THINGS Fan Reviews
by Nicole Rosky
Some performers chose not to read critical reviews. That's not the case for Stranger Things: The First Shadow star Louis McCartney. In fact, he takes it a step further. he explains why he takes the Stranger Tings fans' opinions seriously.. (more...)
Enter to Win Tickets to La Jolla Playhouse's THE HEART Musical
by Michael Major
Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to world-premiere musical The Heart, which features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby), directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, La La Land).. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Who are you?
What have you sacrificed?"

- Jesus Christ Superstar

