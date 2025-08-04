Louis McCartney Reveals He Reads STRANGER THINGS Fan Reviews

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Some performers chose not to read critical reviews. That's not the case for Stranger Things: The First Shadow star Louis McCartney. In fact, he takes it a step further. "I also read the Reddit reviews because those (writers) are the real 'Stranger Things' fans," the 2025 Tony nominee revealed in a recent interview with USA Today.

"Somebody said that my epileptic fit (in the play) looked too stiff. I can sit here and say, 'No, I worked on that for months and I don't think it is stiff,' but I said, 'What if it is?' I'm always looking for better ways to do it."

McCartney plays 'Henry Creel' in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which opened on Broadway on April 22, 2025 at the Marquis Theatre.

McCarrtney made his stage debut in Stranger Things: The First Shadow in London's West End in 2024. Louis got his first break when he was burnt alive by a dragon in “Games of Thrones” (credited role). He was then cast in the BBC television series “Hope Street,” as Shay, a cheeky but lovable, returning character. This was followed by the feature film Silent Roar, directed by Johnny Barrington and produced by Chris Young, where Louis was cast in the lead role as Dondo, a young surfer dealing with the grief of his father’s death. Next up was William of Orangedale, a coming-of-age comedy set in a council estate in East Belfast, for Hat Trick Productions and Channel 4. Louis is represented by Ollie Azis at Independent Talent Group.

