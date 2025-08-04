Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon, Michael Urie & More in OH, MARY!

Tonight, award-winning actress and Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Doctor Who”) will take to the Lyceum Theatre stage for the first time in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!. Monsoon will debut in the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ alongside Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s Eternals, The Big Sick), 2025 Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie (Apple TV’s “Shrinking,” Once Upon a Mattress), and Jenn Harris (American Fiction, “Elsbeth”) for performances through September 28 at the historic Lyceum Theatre.

Timed with their first performance, the show has released additional production photos with the new company members, featuring Monsoon as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln,’ Nanjiani as ‘Mary’s Husband,’ Urie as ‘Mary’s Teacher,’ and Harris as ‘Mary’s Chaperone.’ Original Broadway cast member Tony Macht remains with the company as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant,’ and Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico complete the cast.

Written by Tony Award-winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade



Jenn Harris



Jinkx Monsoon and Kumail Nanjiani



Jinkx Monsoon and Kumail Nanjiani



Jinkx Monsoon



Kumail Nanjiani



Michael Urie and Jinkx Monsoon