HAMILTON to Host Citywide Scavenger Hunt in August

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton is inviting fans to take their shot at a one-of-a-kind scavenger hunt! From August 4 through August 24, explore iconic New York City landmarks, solve clues, and capture the moment — all for a chance to win tickets to see Hamilton on Broadway!



How to Join the Fun:

Download the HamApp and get ready to uncover 12 special locations across the city. You'll need to visit and post photos from at least three different locations to qualify.

Find the clues. Locations will be revealed through hints shared in the HamApp and on official Hamilton and NYC Tourism + Conventions social channels.

Use the #HamCam. At each stop, open the HamApp to unlock an exclusive camera filter tagged with the location’s name.

Snap and share. Post your scavenger hunt photos on Instagram, Twitter/X, or Facebook using the hashtag #HamiltenNYC

The Contest will begin at 10AM ET on August 4, 2025 and end 11:59PM ET on August 24, 2025. All contest submissions must be posted by then. There will be three winner selections over the course of the contest period. Winners will be selected on August 11, 2025, August 18, 2025 and August 25, 2025. The winners will receive a pair of tickets to Hamilton on Broadway for performances in January - March 2026. Blackout dates may apply. All qualifying participants in the scavenger hunt will be entered.



