Victoria Clark, Cody Kostro, and Piter Marek Join PUNCH at MTC

Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the complete casting for the American premiere of James Graham’s Punch.



Punch centers around Jacob, a young man who makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.



Two-time Tony Award winner and five-time Tony nominee Victoria Clark (Broadway: The Snow Geese at MTC, Kimberly Akimbo, The Light in the Piazza) joins the production as the victim’s mother, Joan, and appears alongside Cody Kostro (Broadway: Six Degrees of Separation) as Raf/Sam and Piter Marek (Broadway: Cyrano de Bergerac) as Tony/Derek/DS Villers.



The previously announced cast features Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Will Harrison as Jacob, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad, and Lucy TAYLOR as Mum/Wendy.



The creative team for Punch is Anna Fleischle (Scenic and Costume Design), Robbie Butler (Lighting Design), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Original Music & Sound Design), Leanne Pinder (Movement Director), Ben Furey (Dialect Coach), Charlotte Fleck (Dialect Coach), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), and Richard A. Hodge (Production Stage Manager).



Two-time Olivier Award winner James Graham returns to MTC where his Olivier-nominated play Ink received six Tony Award nominations in 2019, including Best Play. In a rare occurrence, Punch will play simultaneously on Broadway and in London’s West End this fall. Both productions are directed by Adam Penford. MTC’s Broadway production will start previews on Tuesday, September 9 and open Monday, September 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Adam Penford returns to Broadway, having previously been the Associate Director on the Tony Award-winning One Man, Two Guvnors. Punch is presented in association with Nottingham Playhouse, where Penford serves as Artistic Director.

