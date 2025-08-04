Photos: See Costumes Worn by Meryl Streep, Al Pacino & More in the Public Theater's Shakespeare Costume Exhibit

Click Here for More on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

The Public will soon launch its Shakespeare Costume Exhibit in the Shiva Theater, opening this Wednesday, August 6 and continuing through Sunday, August 31. Honoring The Public’s origin as the New York Shakespeare Festival and the theater’s dedication to Shakespeare’s work, this summer’s exhibit features a costume from each of Shakespeare’s 38 plays, produced at The Delacorte Theater or Public Theater over The Public’s 60+ year history.

Visitors can get a close look at costumes worn by performers such as Meryl Streep, Raul Julia, Al Pacino, Patrick Stewart, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jeff Goldblum, Vanessa Redgrave, Danny DeVito, Allison Janney, and more.

The exhibit is free of charge and does not require tickets. Hours can be found below and on The Public’s website; open hours include the daily Twelfth Night ticket lottery at The Public Theater, which draws at 12pm. This exhibit was curated by Director of Costumes Vanessa Watters and Associate Director Melinda Basaca.

Check out a sneak peek below!

Photo Credit: HanJie Chow