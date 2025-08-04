Video: Tituss Burgess, Conrad Ricamora & More Take Final OH, MARY! Bows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tituss Burgess playing his final performance in Oh, Mary! on Broadway over the weekend, alongside original company members Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, and Bianca Leigh. Ricamora, who originated the role of Abraham Lincoln, was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance. Tony-winners Cole Escola and Sam Pinkleton appeared at the curtain call to congratulate the cast members on their final bow.

"It's been my dream to see you play this role," Escola told Burgess. "You've made my dream come true and you've also showed me parts of this character and this show that I didn't know existed and I thank you so so so much."

Escola then addressed Ricamora, Scully, and Leigh, who have been with the production since its early stages.

"They were all with the show since Off-Broadway. Bianca and James were even at the first table read ... They're unique, brilliant artists in their own right and they brought everything that they had into making this show what it is and it wouldn't be here without them."

The hit comedy welcomes four new stars tonight. Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie, and Jenn Harris will be appearing in the Tony-winning production through September 28, 2025. Continuing company member Tony Macht (“Mary’s Husband’s Assistant/Kyle”) remains with the cast.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on July 11, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre. The production made history as the first show in the Lyceum’s 121-year history to gross over $1 million in a single week and has since broken its own box office record twelve times. It became the first show of the 2024–25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.