Video: It's Monsoon Season at OH, MARY!

Look out world, it's monsoon season (again!)! Jinkx Monsoon is the new Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary on Broadway! The RuPaul's Drag Race icon takes over the role today, August 4, just weeks after her final performance in Pirates! the Penzance Musical.

"Authenticity is about letting the you on the inside out. So many things tell us to hide that person, but when you actually let that person out, incredible things start happening," Jinkx told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I feel like that's true for Cole [Escola] in creating this show, and it's true for me getting to step into this role. We. said what we wanted to do and then we did it. It took a long time, and it took a lot of hard work, but we did it.... and we did it as ourselves. That's the best part."

In 2013, Monsoon won the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. In 2022, with an all-winners cast, she won the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, becoming the first two-time winner of the show across its iterations. She made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago to sold out audiences. From April 2, 2024 to May 26, 2024, Monsoon portrayed Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

What in this video as Jinkx chats more about her new gig!