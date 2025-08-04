Video: John Riddle Sings 'Finishing the Hat' from SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Glimmerglass

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now playing at the Glimmerglass Festival is Sunday In The Park With George, led by Broadway veteran John Riddle. The cast also includes Marina Pires as Dot/Marie, John Riddle as George, Luretta Bybee as Old Lady/Blair Daniels, Taylor-Alexis DuPont as Nurse/Mrs./Harriet Pawling, and Marc Webster as Jules/Bob Greenberg.

Inspired by Georges Seurat’s groundbreaking painting, Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, this musical is a meditation on the artistic process, seen through the eyes of Georges Seurat in 1884 and an imagined great-grandson, also an artist, in 1984. Nominated for 10 Tony Awards and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Sondheim’s innovative score explores pointillism in sound before opening out into one of the most glorious choral finales in the repertory.

Watch highlights from the production, including "Finishing the Hat", performed by Riddle.