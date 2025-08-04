Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert and More in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hollywood Bowl presented Cynthia Erivo as Jesus and Adam Lambert as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, featuring lyrics are by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. See photos here!



Joining Erivo and Lambert are Phillipa Soo as Mary Magdalene and John Stamos as King Herod; Milo Manheim as Peter; and Raúl Esparza as Pontius Pilate.



This new production sees Jesus Christ Superstar returning to its rock roots with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo as director and choreographer; Tony and Grammy award winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor; and is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt. The production also includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, costume designer Emilio Sosa, projection designer Peter Negrini, lighting designers Tyler Lambert-Perkins and Tyler Glover, sound designer Jonathan Burke, and hair and makeup designer Brandi Strona, with casting by The Telsey Office.



A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, Jesus Christ Superstar is a timeless work that explores the biblical portrayal of the extraordinary events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles among Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. Originally released as a concept album, the iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”

