Brandon J. Dirden and More Complete the Cast of WAITING FOR GODOT

Waiting For Godot will play Broadway’s Hudson Theatre with preview performances beginning Saturday, September 13.
The complete cast and design team has been revealed for Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir.’
Joining the cast is OBIE and Theater World Award winner Brandon J. Dirden as ‘Pozzo.’ Dirden, and the previously announced Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Lucky,’ will be joined by Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams who will share the role of ‘A Boy.’ The cast is completed by understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.
The design team for Waiting for Godot features frequent Jamie Lloyd collaborators: Evening Standard Award winner and Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), multiple Olivier and Tony Award nominees Ben and Max Ringham (sound design), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Jim Carnahan CSA & Liz Fraser CSA (casting director), and Johnny Milani (production stage manager). The creative team also includes Conner Wilson (associate director); Grace Laubacher, Lily Tomasic, & Wilson Chin (associate scenic design); Ricky Lurie & Jess Gersz (co-associate costume design), Jessica Creager (associate lighting design), Christopher Cronin (associate sound design), and Veronica Lee (stage manager).
Waiting For Godot will play Broadway’s Hudson Theatre with preview performances beginning Saturday, September 13 for a Sunday, September 28 opening night. This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, January 4, 2026 only.
Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years. In 2009, Ben Brantley, writing for the New York Times, said of Godot, “this greatest of 20th century plays, is also entertainment of a high order.
|
Powered by
Videos