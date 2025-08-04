Broadway Streaming Guide August 2025 - Where to Watch the New PEANUTS Musical & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This August, Broadway fans can enjoy another month of summer streaming titles with highly anticipated new seasons of shows like Tim Burton's Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga. The anthology series Love Life, featuring Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick and Tony Award nominee William Jackson Harper, is making its Netflix debut this month after previously streaming on HBO Max.

In the movie realm, Paramount+ will stream The Friend beginning August 24. Led by Naomi Watts and Bill Murray, the drama film also stars Broadway alums Noma Dumezweni and Sarah Pidgeon. Additionally, fans of Snoopy and the Peanuts game are in for a treat with Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, the first Peanuts musical in 37 years featuring original music from Broadway's Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner.

It's also a packed month for Broadway and theater albums, with the official streaming debut of the cast recording of the revival of Floyd Collins, along with Just in Time, starring Jonathan Groff.

Take a look below to find out what movies, television, and music you should tune into this August!

Theatre TV & Film

Footloose (Now, Peacock)

The 1984 musical stars Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, John Lithgow, and Dianne West. The story follows the young Ren McCormack (Bacon), who brings dancing to a small town, despite the regulations enforced by the town's minister. Songs include Holding Out for a Hero, Let's Hear It for the Boy, and the titular classic.

Grease (August 1, Peacock)

Directed by Randal Kleiser and based on Jim Jacobs' and Warren Casey's musical of the same name, Grease was released in 1978 by Paramount Pictures to tremendous critical and popular acclaim. The film was nominated for five Golden Globes and an Oscar, and was the winner of the People's Choice Award for Best Musical. Grease stars John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing and Jeff Conaway.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Now, HBO Max)

Based on the children's book about a crocodile that lives in New York City, this musical film features songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of Dear Evan Hansen. Featuring singer Shawn Mendes, the film also stars Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley, Brett Gelman, and more.

Love Life (August 5, Netflix)

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick and Tony Award nominee William Jackson Harper star in Love Life, a two-season anthology romantic comedy series set in New York. Each season follows a different character as they grapple with the twists and turns of love. The show also features Broadway alums Arian Moayed and Jin Ha.

Wednesday Season 2 (August 6, Netflix)

Season 2 of The Addams Family-inspired series will pick up with Wednesday as she returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Executive produced and directed by Tim Burton, the show stars Jenna Ortega, Broadway alum Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, and more. Guest stars this season include Joanna Lumley, Christopher Lloyd, and Lady Gaga as the mysterious teacher Rosaline Rotwood.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (August 15, Apple TV+)

This first Peanuts musical in 37 years features original music from Broadway's composing duo Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner, along with Ben Folds and Jeff Morrow. Original songs in the new special include “When We Were Light,” “Look Up, Charlie Brown” and “Leave It Better” by Folds, plus “Best Time Ever” and “A Place Like This” by Morrow and Zachary & Weiner.

The Friend (August 25, Paramount+)

Based on the bestselling novel, The Friend tells the story of writer and teacher Iris (Naomi Watts) who finds her comfortable, solitary New York life thrown into disarray after her closest friend and mentor (Bill Murray) bequeaths her his beloved 150 lb. Great Dane, named Apollo. The film also stars Broadway alums Noma Dumezweni and Sarah Pidgeon.

The Thursday Murder Club (August 28, Netflix)

Starring Tony Award winner Helen Mirren, this Netflix original movie follows a retired quartet who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. The cast also includes Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, Jonathan Pryce, and more.

Theatre Music

Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo Concept Album (August 6)

Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo is a vibrant musical journey through the heart and soul of “The Big Easy,” a city that has always risen from hardship with determination and joy. The concept album, from the world premiere at The Phoenix Theatre Company, features performances by John Edwards, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, Tony Award winner Lauren Patten, Jonny Rosch, Rashidra Scott, and Alysha Umphress, with a guest appearance by the Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band.

Morgan James: Soul Remains the Same (August 6)

Broadway alum Morgan James' new collection of songs reimagines hard rock and metal tracks by artists including Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Metallica. The album follows in the pattern of James’ ever-growing list of concept albums, where she recreates iconic music made primarily by men, transforming it into something completely new.

Floyd Collins Broadway Revival Cast Recording (August 8)

The official cast recording of the 2025 Broadway production of Floyd Collins will be available on July 11, featuring the vocals of Jeremy Jordan, Jason Gotay, Sean Allan Krill, Marc Kudisch, Lizzy McAlpine, Wade McCollum, and more. Released by Center Stage Records, the Floyd Collins album is produced by Adam Guettel and Ted Sperling, recorded and mixed by Lawrence Manchester, and executive produced by Adam Siegel and Van Dean.

Just in Time Original Broadway Cast Recording (August 15)

The official recording of the Broadway production starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as the legendary Bobby Darin, the singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed.

Marisha Wallace: Live in London (August 15)

The live album from Olivier-nominated Cabaret star Marisha Wallace was recorded in front of a full house at the Adelphi Theatre in March 2025. The album is full of renditions of showtunes, including “Maybe This Time," And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going," “Some People," “Mysterious Ways," and more.

Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 3 (August 22)

With music by Jaime Lozano, the new album features Latin artists and Broadway stars, including Tony Succar, Trooko, Paquito D’ Rivera, Jair Alcalá and his band El Plan, Tom Kitt, Krystina Alabado, Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney, Florencia Cuenca, Aline Mayagoitia, Joel Perez and Didi Romero, among others.