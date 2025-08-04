PRINCE FAGG*T to be Presented at Studio Seaview This Fall

Performances will run from September 11 to October 26.
The world premiere production of Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot will be presented by
bb² (Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Godfrey), Seaview, LD Entertainment, Playwrights Horizons, and Soho Rep in Seaview’s new Off-Broadway home, September 11 - October 26, 2025. Directed by OBIE Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Shayok Misha Chowdhury, this work transfers to Studio Seaview on the heels of its sold-out run, co-produced by Playwrights Horizons and Soho Rep, in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.
Prince Faggot’s life and reach now expand as it becomes the second production from Seaview (following the Sam Gold-directed Angry Alan, starring John Krasinski) in their renovated Rem Koolhaas-designed theater, formerly the home of Second Stage.
What begins as a theatrical thought experiment—six queer and trans performers imagining themselves into a world of inherited power and royal expectation—quickly becomes a gloriously profane and surprisingly tender love story. Equal parts delicate and audacious, Prince Faggot takes on identity, inheritance, and all the beautiful, terrifying contradictions that come from living truthfully in a world built to contain you.
The ensemble cast features OBIE Award winner Rachel Crowl (Off-Broadway: Between Two Knees, TV: “The Sensitive Kind,” “New Amsterdam”) as Performer 3, Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (Playwrights: Downstate; Broadway: The Minutes, Airline Highway, Song of Jacob Zulu, Wicked) as Performer 2, six-time OBIE Award winner David Greenspan (Soho Rep: Marie Antoinette; Playwrights: She Stoops to Comedy, Go Back to Where You Are, The Wax) as Performer 5, Mihir Kumar (TV: “And Just Like That,” “Elsbeth,” “Law and Order: SVU”) as Performer 1, Olivier Award nominee John McCrea (West End: Cabaret, Daddy - A Melodrama, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, The Busker’s Opera) as Performer 6, and N’yomi Allure Stewart (Off Broadway: A Raisin in the Sun, Richard III) as Performer 4. Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Broadway: The Skin of Our Teeth; Off-Broadway: Hamlet, Redwood, Much Ado About Nothing) will play the role of Performer 2 until Friday, September 26, when K. Todd Freeman, who originated the role to acclaim, returns from directing Rajiv Joseph’s Mr. Wolf at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.
The returning creative team includes David Zinn (Scenic Designer), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Designer), Isabella Byrd (Lighting Designer), Lee Kinney (Sound Design & Original Music), Cookie Jordan (Wig and Hair Designer), Sarah Lunnie (Dramaturg), UnkleDave’s Fight-House (Intimacy Coordination), Matt Carlin (Props), Paul Rubin (Aerial Effects), and Deborah Hecht (Dialect Coach). Casting by Alaine Alldaffer, Lisa Donadio, Taylor Williams, CSA. Jack Serio is Associate Director. Production stage manager is Ryan Gohsman, with production supervision by Hudson Theatrical Associates / Sean Gorski and Seaview / Jonathan Whitton serving as general manager.
