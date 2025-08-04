PRINCE FAGG*T to be Presented at Studio Seaview This Fall

Audio brought to you by:

The world premiere production of Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot will be presented by

bb² (Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Godfrey), Seaview, LD Entertainment, Playwrights Horizons, and Soho Rep in Seaview’s new Off-Broadway home, September 11 - October 26, 2025. Directed by OBIE Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Shayok Misha Chowdhury, this work transfers to Studio Seaview on the heels of its sold-out run, co-produced by Playwrights Horizons and Soho Rep, in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.