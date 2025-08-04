HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host Big Fun Day Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Heathers The Musical, now in performances at New World Stages will host BIG FUN DAY on Monday, September 1, 2025 at 7:00 pm. This special event will include a one-time-only singalong performance, giveaways, and much more! This event is a chance for Heathers The Musical to show appreciation for the fans!



Since its premiere, Heathers has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,’ named after the cryptic final words of Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 1,400 productions worldwide.



Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.



Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.