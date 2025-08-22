Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22, 2025- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! Ready to get caught up on the latest headlines from across stage and screen? Today we’re taking you inside rehearsals at Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater and the Sound of Music national tour, while Marjorie Prime sets an all-star Broadway cast. Don’t miss videos featuring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s take on Waiting for Godot and a celebration of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's West End run. In Industry Insights, there are big moves around a potential Times Square casino and new musicals available for licensing. Plus, catch up on photo roundups from new openings, see which stars are joining anticipated casts (like Sherie Rene Scott in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES), and get a first look at the Amadeus series. With tour cast announcements — including SIX and Chicago — and special spotlights on The Muppets and more, it’s another packed edition of BroadwayWorld’s morning round-up!