Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22, 2025- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 22, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! Ready to get caught up on the latest headlines from across stage and screen? Today we’re taking you inside rehearsals at Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater and the Sound of Music national tour, while Marjorie Prime sets an all-star Broadway cast. Don’t miss videos featuring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s take on Waiting for Godot and a celebration of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's West End run. In Industry Insights, there are big moves around a potential Times Square casino and new musicals available for licensing. Plus, catch up on photo roundups from new openings, see which stars are joining anticipated casts (like Sherie Rene Scott in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES), and get a first look at the Amadeus series. With tour cast announcements — including SIX and Chicago — and special spotlights on The Muppets and more, it’s another packed edition of BroadwayWorld’s morning round-up!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, August 24
Call Me Izzy closes on Broadway
The Front Page
Photos: RAGTIME in Rehearsals at Lincoln Center Theater - Full Cast Revealed

Lincoln Center Theater has revealed the complete cast for Ragtime, LCT’s Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet’s first production of her inaugural season. See rehearsal photos here!
Photos: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road

Rehearsals have officially begun for the upcoming North American tour of The Sound of Music. Cast members Cayleigh Capaldi, Christiane Noll, and more gave BroadwayWorld an inside look at numbers from the beloved musical, including the iconic 'Do-Re-Mi' and 'My Favorite Things.' Check out photos from inside the event here!
June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein & Christopher Lowell Will Lead MARJORIE PRIME on Broadway

Second Stage Theater has  just announced the complete cast for the upcoming Broadway production of Jordan Harrison’s MARJORIE PRIME, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman. We have all of the details here!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22, 2025- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More Image Video: Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Say 'This is No GODOT You've Ever Seen'
by Joey Mervis
Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot is getting ready for Broadway, starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir.' Watch in this video as we chat with the rest of the cast about Lloyd's exciting new take on the classic play.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22, 2025- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More Image Video: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Celebrates its 7.5-Year West End Run
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released, celebrating the last 7.5 years of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Aldwych Theatre in the West End. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22, 2025- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More Image Video: JJ Neimann Leads CATCH ME IF YOU CAN In Rehearsals at Marriott Theatre
by Joshua Wright
Go inside rehearsals for Marriott Theatre's Catch Me If You Can, the delightfully entertaining musical comedy based on the true story about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. JJ Niemann will make his Marriott Theatre debut as the charming con artist, “Frank Abagnale Jr.” . (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22, 2025- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More Image Photos: SULFUR BOTTOM Opens at The Theater Center
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Get a first look at opening night photos of Sulfur Bottom by Austin Pogrob! Written by Rishi Varma, the play has been selected as an official event of Climate Week NYC, spotlighting the urgent need for environmental justice. See photos here! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22, 2025- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More Image Photos: Mike Bartlett’s JUNIPER BLOOD at Donmar Warehouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Mike Bartlett’s Juniper Blood at Donmar Warehouse. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22, 2025- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More Image Photos: PEN PALS Opening Night Starring Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Pen Pals has returned this summer at the DR2 Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. See photos from opening night here and learn more about the production. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Zohran Mamdani Signals He Won’t Block Times Square Casino
by Joshua Wright
Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani said he won’t block casino plans already authorized by New York State. Broadway leaders and community groups continue to oppose a proposed Times Square casino, citing concerns for the theater district.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/21/2025; Jobs In Production, Finance and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 8/21/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Concord Theatricals Releases 5 New Musicals Commissioned for High Schools
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Concord Theatricals has released their Commissioned Musical Collection, with five new, unique musicals now available for licensing. Learn more about the shows here!. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: SULFUR BOTTOM, by Rishi Varma
by Nicole Rosky
Sulfur Bottom, by Rishi Varma, is the official event of Climate Week NYC, spotlighting the urgent need for environmental justice. Through the lens of art and storytelling, Sulfur Bottom confronts the challenges of environmental collapse and sparks dialogue about its impact on communities. Check out what the critics had to say.... (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
CHICAGO Reveals Cast For 2025-2026 Tour
by Stephi Wild
The cast has been announced for the forthcoming 2025-26 tour of Chicago. The tour will open in Seattle, WA at The 5th Avenue Theatre on October 22nd after preview performances in Yakima, WA at The Capitol Theatre.. (more...)
Renée Elise Goldsberry SATISFIED Film Sets Theatrical Release Date; Watch a New Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Satisfied, the 2024 documentary spotlighting Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry, has officially secured a theatrical release date. It will be available in U.S. theaters from September 30 – October 2, 2025. Watch a new trailer for the movie now.. (more...)

PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Unveils Complete Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for the world premiere stage adaptation of the iconic film, PURPLE RAIN. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)

Sherie Rene Scott Joins the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sherie Rene Scott will join the company of The Queen of Versailles on Broadway. Learn more about the cast and upcoming performances and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Cast Set For SIX 2025-26 North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
All new casting has been announced for the 2025-2026 North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical SIX. Learn more about who is starring in the show here!. (more...)
BEETLEJUICE Cancels Greensboro Tour Stop Ahead of Broadway Return
by Joshua Wright
In a statement, the Tanger Center has shared that due to unforeseen circumstances, all performances of BEETLEJUICE, September 2nd through September 7th in Greensboro have been canceled.. (more...)
Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More Set For American Theatre Wing 'Unsung Heroes' Gala
by Stephi Wild
The American Theatre Wing has announced the lineup for their 2025 Fall Gala Celebration, which will be held on the evening of Monday, September 8, 2025, at 6:30PM, at Cipriani 42nd Street.. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany in AMADEUS Series Adaptation
by Josh Sharpe
First-look photos have been unveiled for Amadeus, the new series adaptation of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play. Take a look at stars Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany, and Gabrielle Creevy in the limited series.. (more...)
Thomas Doherty to Star as 'Seymour' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Gossip Girl star Thomas Doherty will be joining the cast of Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway was Seymour! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
A History of The Muppets on Stage: From The Hollywood Bowl to Broadway
by Josh Sharpe
With The Muppets finally coming to Broadway, we are looking back at some of their most significant stage shows over the years, with appearances at venues like Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl.. (more...)
Meghan Trainor Casts Doubts on Broadway Future: 'I Don't Know If I Could Pull Off a Full Musical'
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent interview, Meghan Trainor shared that she doesn't believe she has the stamina to perform on the regular Broadway schedule, though she would love to star in a movie featuring one of her songs.. (more...)
Paapa Essiedu, Maxine Peake, Claudia Jessie, Fionn Whitehead & Jenny Beavan Named Open Door Ambassadors
by Stephi Wild
Open Door, the award-winning charity helping actors and behind the scenes creatives from low income backgrounds secure places at leading drama schools, has unveiled a string of new high profile ambassadors.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"It means the journey ahead might get shorter
I might reach the end of my rope
But suddenly, loud as a mortar
There is hope
Finally, hope!"

- Parade

