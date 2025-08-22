Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22, 2025- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
August 22, 2025
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! Ready to get caught up on the latest headlines from across stage and screen? Today we’re taking you inside rehearsals at Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater and the Sound of Music national tour, while Marjorie Prime sets an all-star Broadway cast. Don’t miss videos featuring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s take on Waiting for Godot and a celebration of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's West End run. In Industry Insights, there are big moves around a potential Times Square casino and new musicals available for licensing. Plus, catch up on photo roundups from new openings, see which stars are joining anticipated casts (like Sherie Rene Scott in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES), and get a first look at the Amadeus series. With tour cast announcements — including SIX and Chicago — and special spotlights on The Muppets and more, it’s another packed edition of BroadwayWorld’s morning round-up!
Photos: RAGTIME in Rehearsals at Lincoln Center Theater - Full Cast Revealed
Lincoln Center Theater has revealed the complete cast for Ragtime, LCT’s Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet’s first production of her inaugural season. See rehearsal photos here!
Photos: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road
Rehearsals have officially begun for the upcoming North American tour of The Sound of Music. Cast members Cayleigh Capaldi, Christiane Noll, and more gave BroadwayWorld an inside look at numbers from the beloved musical, including the iconic 'Do-Re-Mi' and 'My Favorite Things.' Check out photos from inside the event here!
June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein & Christopher Lowell Will Lead MARJORIE PRIME on Broadway
Second Stage Theater has just announced the complete cast for the upcoming Broadway production of Jordan Harrison’s MARJORIE PRIME, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman. We have all of the details here!
| Video: Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Say 'This is No GODOT You've Ever Seen'
by Joey Mervis
Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot is getting ready for Broadway, starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir.' Watch in this video as we chat with the rest of the cast about Lloyd's exciting new take on the classic play.. (more...)
| Video: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Celebrates its 7.5-Year West End Run
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released, celebrating the last 7.5 years of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Aldwych Theatre in the West End. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: JJ Neimann Leads CATCH ME IF YOU CAN In Rehearsals at Marriott Theatre
by Joshua Wright
Go inside rehearsals for Marriott Theatre's Catch Me If You Can, the delightfully entertaining musical comedy based on the true story about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. JJ Niemann will make his Marriott Theatre debut as the charming con artist, “Frank Abagnale Jr.” . (more...)
| Photos: SULFUR BOTTOM Opens at The Theater Center
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Get a first look at opening night photos of Sulfur Bottom by Austin Pogrob! Written by Rishi Varma, the play has been selected as an official event of Climate Week NYC, spotlighting the urgent need for environmental justice. See photos here! . (more...)
| Photos: Mike Bartlett’s JUNIPER BLOOD at Donmar Warehouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Mike Bartlett’s Juniper Blood at Donmar Warehouse. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
| Photos: PEN PALS Opening Night Starring Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Pen Pals has returned this summer at the DR2 Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. See photos from opening night here and learn more about the production. . (more...)
PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Unveils Complete Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for the world premiere stage adaptation of the iconic film, PURPLE RAIN. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)
"It means the journey ahead might get shorter
