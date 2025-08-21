Sherie Rene Scott Joins the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sherie Rene Scott will join the company of The Queen of Versailles as the standby for the role of ‘Jackie Siegel’ for particular performances only, which will be announced at a later date. Ms. Chenoweth will play the role of ‘Jackie Siegel’ 8 times a week from the very first preview on Wednesday, October 8 at the St. James Theatre.

The Queen of Versailles stars Tony and Emmy Winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, with direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino.

Chenoweth as ‘Jackie Siegel’ and Abraham as ‘David Siegel’ will be joined by, alongside Melody Butiu as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as ‘Victoria’. The company will also will be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas and Jake Bentley Young.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

About Sherie Rene Scott

Sherie Rene Scott (Standby for Jackie) is Obie and Lucille Lortel award winning, multiple Drama Desk nominee, and three-time Tony Award nominee for her work as a supporting actor in the musical Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and as a writer and as a lead actor for the musical Everyday Rapture. Sherie can recently be seen in a recurring role on “Harlem” for Amazon and on “The Good Fight” for Paramount+. Prior to that, Sherie had a major recurring role in Showtime’s “Smilf”.

Most recently in the theater world, Sherie authored and performed with Norbert Leo Butz their highly acclaimed original musical collaboration, Two Hander at Feinstein’s / 54 Below. In 2017, Sherie appeared in the sold-out Broadway run of The Front Page with Nathan Lane, John Goodman, and John Slattery. That year she also originated the John Patrick Shanley play The Portuguese Kid off-Broadway with Jason Alexander and portrayed ‘Gertrude’ in the first half-Farsi Hamlet with Arian Moayed.

Sherie originated the roles of Amneris in The Disney/Elton John & Tim Rice musical Aida and can be heard on the Grammy winning cast recording’, as ‘Christine’ with John Lithgow and Norbert Leo Butz in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and can be heard on the Grammy nominated recording, alongside Lily Taylor in John Guare’s Landscape Of The Body, as ’Sabina’ in Kander and Ebb’s Over and Over, originating ‘Pepa’ in Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, as Martha in Randy Newman’s Faust, and as ‘Ursula’ in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, among others. Sherie founded the first independent Broadway and Off-Broadway cast album record label; the multiple Grammy winning Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Sherie was a co-producer of the film The Last Five Years and can be heard on the original Off-Broadway cast album recording originating the role of Cathy.