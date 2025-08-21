Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More Set For American Theatre Wing 'Unsung Heroes' Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Wing has announced the lineup for their 2025 Fall Gala Celebration, which will be held on the evening of Monday, September 8, 2025, at 6:30PM, at Cipriani 42nd Street.

Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), Tony Award winner Lea Salonga (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles (Waitress, Into the Woods), Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Death of a Salesman, Hadestown), Krysta Rodriguez (Smash), Tony Award winner Francis Jue (Yellowface), Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her), and Tony Award winner Myles Frost (MJ) are among the performers set for The Gala’s concert program. Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (Mother Play, To Kill a Mockingbird) will also make a special appearance.

For the third year, the Wing’s gala will honor the “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry,” with stage stars shining a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero. From dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies who don’t miss a beat when getting called into a show on little notice, to makeup artists responsible for impressive visual character transformations – and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form – the 2025 Gala celebrates members of the theatrical community who don’t often get the recognition they deserve. The black-tie gala celebration includes cocktails, dinner, and performances. The concert program is led by Music Director Benjamin Rauhala.

All of the proceeds from the Gala will go directly to the American Theatre Wing’s programs, including The Gavin Creel Fellowships, The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, The Jonathan Larson Grants, National Theatre Company Grants, The Playreaders Club (in partnership with The Drama Book Shop), and producing ATW’s Emmy Award nominated Working in the Theatre Series. Through these programs, the American Theatre Wing continues to be a catalyst for change in the industry by providing traditionally underrepresented talent with resources to begin or continue their artistic journey, supporting future generations of theatre artists in forging a path towards equity for all. Limited tickets are available for purchase. Please reach out to devo@americantheatrewing.org for more information.