Photos: RAGTIME in Rehearsals at Lincoln Center Theater - Full Cast Revealed

Lincoln Center Theater has revealed the complete cast for Ragtime, LCT’s Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet’s first production of her inaugural season, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, starring Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz, as rehearsals commence today. Preview performances begin on September 26th, with an official opening night set for October 16th. See rehearsal photos here!

Joining the previously announced Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, John Clay III, and Rodd Cyrus, will be Anna Grace Barlow as ‘Evelyn Nesbit,’ Nick Barrington as ‘The Little Boy,’ and Tabitha Lawing as ‘The Little Girl.’

They will be joined by ensemble members Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Billy Cohen, Rheaume Crenshaw, Charity Angél Dawson, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Ta’Nika Gibson, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins. Swings and off-stage understudies for the production will be Eean Sherrod Cochran (dance captain), Kerry Conte, Nick Gaswirth, Jackson Parker Gill, Jenny Mollet, Matthew Scott, and Ellie May Sennett.

Featuring a lush score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

The creative team for the Lincoln Center Theater production of Ragtime includes Ellenore Scott (choreography), David Korins (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), 59 Studio (projection design), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA (casting). Music Director James Moore will conduct a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn, and vocal arrangements by Stephen Flaherty. Cody Renard Richard is the production stage manager.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson



