Zohran Mamdani Signals He Won’t Block Times Square Casino

Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani said this week that while he remains skeptical of casinos, he does not plan to use his position to stop projects already authorized by New York State, according to a New York Times report.

“I’ve been open about my personal skepticism, and yet I also know this is the law,” Mamdani told reporters, noting that the state will determine casino sites and licenses.

The NO TIMES SQUARE CASINO coalition, which includes The Broadway League, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, IATSE locals, 54 Below, and Times Square businesses such as Sardi’s and Joe Allen, argues that a casino would undermine the cultural and economic balance of the district.

In contrast, Caesars Palace Times Square says the casino would create more than 9,000 union jobs and deliver over $250 million in community benefits to local businesses and residents.

Caesars states has gained support from more than 200 local businesses and organizations. Reverend Al Sharpton recently endorsed the bid and joined advocates for the project at a rally.

New York State lawmakers authorized three downstate casino licenses in 2023, with decisions expected before the end of 2025. For any project to move forward in the city, a community advisory committee with representatives from multiple levels of government must grant approval before the state makes final selections.