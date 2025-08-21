Cast Set For SIX 2025-26 North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new casting has been announced for the 2025-2026 North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical SIX. The cast includes Emma Elizabeth Smith as Catherine of Aragon, Nella Cole as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Hailey Alexis Lewis as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard and Tasia Jungbauer as Catherine Parr with alternates Anna Hertel, Carlina Parker, Abigail Sparrow and Annaliese Wilbur.

The company will begin performances September 25 at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven. For a full list of tour stops please visit https://sixonbroadway.com/ustour.

The Aragon and Boleyn North American Tours of SIX have played 1805 performances across North America to date. The Broadway Production is the longest-running show in the Lena Horne Theatre.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 158 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran. Broadway’s SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT and SIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been streamed over 1 billion times.

The Boleyn Tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout North America. Tour dates have been announced through Summer 2026.

SIX is also currently playing on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York City, at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and Ireland and Europe.