Concord Theatricals Releases 5 New Musicals Commissioned for High Schools

Concord Theatricals has released their Commissioned Musical Collection, with five new, unique musicals now available for licensing. The Collection includes Dreamland by Nathan Tysen and Chris Miller; Ernxst, or the Importance of Being by Kait Kerrigan, Bree Lowdermilk and Justin Elizabeth Sayre; Family Album: Teen Edition by Joe Iconis and John Simpkins; Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood: The Musical by Adam Szymkowicz and Masi Asare; and True Crime Frankenstein by Matt cox and Eli Bolin.

Concord Theatricals is committed to supporting the creation of new musicals and inspiring the next generation with stories that speak to their experiences. Since 2019, Concord Theatricals has invested in the creation of a series of shows by top creators made exclusively for high school students.

The Commissioned Musicals Collection began with a partnership with the Educational Theatre Association. The duo behind Tuck Everlasting and Fugitive Songs, Nathan Tysen and Chris Miller, created Dreamland (or a musical riff on Shakespeare's Midsummer set during the declassification of Area 51). The musical centers around a group of high school honor students who are given free rein in a top-secret military base two days before it opens to the public. Featuring aliens, romance and a show choir, Dreamland is an over-the-top, B-movie-style musical comedy with a score that blends contemporary musical theatre pop with the smooth sounds of the 1950s. The title received a staged reading at the 2019 International Thespian Festival, with its world premiere at Salina South High School in Salina, Kansas in 2020. Since then, the title has been licensed over 30 times in the United States, United Kingdom and China, and the original studio cast recording featuring Broadway stars is available from Concord Theatricals Recordings.

The award-winning musical theatre writing team of The Mad Ones, Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk combine their songwriting talents with esteemed playwright, cabaret artist and YA author Justin Elizabeth Sayre (Ravenswood Manor) to create Ernxst, or the Importance of Being, an electro-pop musical romp through Oscar Wilde’s classic, The Importance of Being Earnest. Ernxst was commissioned with the Educational Theatre Association and presented in a staged reading at the 2022 International Thespian Festival, with a studio cast recording coming soon.

With music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and a concept by Iconis and John Simpkins, Family Album: Teen Edition was commissioned with the Educational Theatre Association, premiering in a staged readings the 2023 International Thespian Festival and a workshop production at Penn State University. The musical is a dynamic, contemporary song cycle comprised of character songs from the point of view of criminals, monstrous creatures, house pets, automatons, artists and other various weirdos. A studio cast recording of the full song cycle is available on Ghostlight Records.

Prolific playwright Adam Szymkowicz (Kodachrome) and multihyphenate composer-lyricist Masi Asare (Paradise Square) created Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood: The Musical based on the English legend and Szymkowicz’s very popular play of the same title. Robin Hood is (and has always been) Maid Marian in disguise and leads a motley group of Merry Men (few of whom are actually men) against the greedy Prince John. With an exuberant score ranging from pop and soul to classic show tunes, the ramparts of Nottingham Castle stand for the vulnerable in this musical about selfishness, selflessness, love deferred and the fight. Marian premiered with staged readings directed by John Simpkins at Penn State University and the 2024 International Thespian Festival.

In 2025, Concord tapped book writer Matt cox (Puffs) and composer-lyricist Eli Bolin (Found) to create a musical derived from all the best bits and themes of Mary Shelly’s gothic horror novel Frankenstein, remixed and combined with the tropes of a true crime podcast. True Crime Frankenstein is a comedic yet dire warning about the dark impulses inside all of us. The musical premiered with a workshop production directed by John Simpkins at Penn State University in 2025. There are several pilot productions already scheduled, as well as its New York City debut at 54 Below on October 21, 2025.