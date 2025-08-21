Meghan Trainor Casts Doubts on Broadway Future: 'I Don't Know If I Could Pull Off a Full Musical'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meghan Trainor isn't sure that Broadway is in her future. During a recent interview with Bustle, the "All About That Bass" singer shared that she doesn't believe she has the stamina to perform the regular Broadway schedule.

"I don't know if I could pull off a full musical," she told the publication. "Everyone who meets me, like my new friends, they're like, 'You need to be on Broadway.' No, I cannot sing eight days in a row twice a day."

Even if Broadway isn't in the cards, the performer has other goals. "My dream is I'm in [a movie], and I wrote the song you hear at the end." Having recently starred in a new State Farm commercial, Trainor also told Bustle that an acting career in general is "her new dream" and she has another project on the horizon. Though the Grammy-winner has yet to appear in a live-action movie or show, she has lent her voice to the animated films Smurfs: The Lost Village and Playmobil: The Movie.

Kicking off with diamond-certified smash “All About That Bass,” Trainor's 2015 debut album Title debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release. It also featured hits like “Dear Future Husband,” “Like I’m Gonna Lose You (feat. John Legend),” and “Lips Are Movin.” Since its release, Trainor has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, and had two children, Riley and Barry.

Last year, Meghan released her sixth studio album Timeless, which includes hit songs “Been Like This (feat. T-Pain),” “Whoops,” and “To the Moon.” She followed the album up with Timeless (Deluxe), which features three new songs, including “Criminals,” featured in the viral opening number of Netflix’s The Perfect Couple. She also completed her first North American tour in 8 years, The Timeless Tour, which included sold-out stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and more.

Photo Credit: Lauren Dunn