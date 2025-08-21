BEETLEJUICE Cancels Greensboro Tour Stop Ahead of Broadway Return

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a statement, the Tanger Center has shared that due to unforeseen circumstances, all performances of Beetlejuice, September 2nd through September 7th in Greensboro have been canceled.

Ticketholders of this performance who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, Account Manager or the Tanger Center Ticket Office will be automatically refunded. No action is required to obtain the refund. The refund will be issued automatically to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. Customers who purchased tickets through a third party must contact their original point of purchase.

The tour is still set to play its final stop at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Arts Center in Charlotte, NC from September 9th, 2025 through September 14th, 2025.

Beetlejuice THE MUSICAL will return to Broadway for the 3rd time, when the First National Tour begins performances Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at The Palace Theatre. Beetlejuice had two recent runs on Broadway, premiering in 2019 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre and opening again in 2022 at the Marquis Theatre for a total of 679 Broadway performances.

Beetlejuice is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) & Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”), choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).

Beetlejuice features scenic design by four-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), projection design by five-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Tony Award winner Matt Stine, general management by Bespoke Theatricals, and line produced by Jenny Gersten.

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton.